Refining Catalysts Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Refining Catalysts market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts to Dominate the Market

– The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process plays a crucial role in refineries while producing lighter products from crude oil.

– FCC unit helps in converting a variety of feed types, such as cracked gas oil, gas oil, deasphalted gas oils, vacuum/atmospheric resins, and others, into lighter and high-value products, such as diesel oil, jet fuel, LPG, kerosene, and gasoline.

– Today, there are more than 500 FCC units in the world. Around 35% of the total gasoline and 50% of the total transportation fuel is produced through FCC processing.

– In the FCC unit, the feedstock is heated at high temperature and moderate pressure. Along with this, the feedstock is brought in contact with a catalyst which helps to break the long-chain molecules of the high-boiling hydrocarbon liquids into small molecules, which are further collected in the form of vapors.

– In the FCC process, the catalysts are used in the form of fine powders. Previously, catalysts, such as amorphous silica-alumina were used for cracking vacuum gas oils in the FCC unit.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, FCC catalysts are of great importance in propelling the market demand for refining catalysts in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market for refining catalysts with almost half of the global share and is also expected to be the fastest growing market.

– China is the major market holder and accounted for more than 40% share of the region. China’s refinery capacity is about 14177 thousand barrels per day which constitute 14.6% of the world’s refining capacity.

– Additionally, one of the top oil refiners in India, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd announced its plan to invest INR 1.8 trillion along with the expansion of Barauni and Gujarat refineries in order to expand the refining capacity in the country in the coming five years.

– Furthermore, Rotary Engineering Ltd, Singapore has signed a contract with Emirates National Oil Co. (ENOC) of Dubai which amounts to USD 1 billion. Rotary Engineering will make 12 storage tanks refinery which will store the increased production of jet fuel, naphtha, and gasoline blendstocks.

– Such investments are expected to boost the market for refining catalysts in the region during the forecast period.

– The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the refining catalysts market.

Detailed TOC of Refining Catalysts Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investment in Refineries

4.1.2 Accelerating Demand for Higher Octane Fuel

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Precious Metal Prices

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking Catalysts

5.1.2 Reforming Catalysts

5.1.3 Hydrotreating Catalysts

5.1.4 Hydrocracking Catalysts

5.1.5 Isomerization Catalysts

5.1.6 Alkylation Catalysts

5.2 By Ingredient

5.2.1 Zeolites

5.2.2 Metals

5.2.3 Chemical Compounds

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia Federation

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Spain

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Chevron Corporation

6.4.5 Clariant AG

6.4.6 CRI/Criterion Inc.

6.4.7 DuPont

6.4.8 Evonik Industries

6.4.9 ExxonMobil Chemical

6.4.10 Haldor Topsoe

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 JGC C & C

6.4.13 Johnson Matthey

6.4.14 Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

6.4.15 W.R. Grace & Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus toward Nanocatalysts

7.2 Upcoming Investments and Capacity Additions in OPEC Countries

