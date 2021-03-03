Rapid Strength Concrete Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Rapid Strength Concrete Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Rapid Strength Concrete market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Airport Application

– Rapid strength concrete is highly used in the construction of airports, as they develop high strength within hours after pouring, unlike conventional pouring. They also accelerate construction, are easy to place, and provide significant time savings on construction sites.

– In airports, the application of rapid strength concrete can be found in runways, taxiways, airport aprons, terminal buildings, aircraft hangers, fire stations, and car parks, among few other applications. Furthermore, they are also used in pavement concrete repairs, as they are subject to damage by abrasion, impact, frost attack, subsidence, and cracking. Hence, they require fast setting concretes, which can provide immediate repairs.

– Globally, around USD 255 billion has been invested in new greenfield airport projects around the world. This, coupled with investments at existing airports in projects, such as new runways and terminal buildings, runway and terminal extensions, and miscellaneous ones, the expenditure in airport infrastructure projects is expected to cross USD 1 trillion by the next 40 years.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Growing investments in infrastructural projects, such as high-capacity transport infrastructure for passenger and freight transport, structural maintenance of the existing road, rail, and waterway networks, and revision in federal government energy policies to attract more private investment, have increased the consumption of rapid strength concrete in the recent years. In addition, growing need for structural maintenance of federal trunk road infrastructure, due to growing stresses and strains and increasing age of the road and bridge fabric, increase in investment to upgrade existing rail network, and rising necessity to replace physical structures on the federal waterways, is expected to increase the demand for rapid strength concrete. The United Kingdom is the third-largest economy in Europe, and registered the growth rate of 1.4% in 2018. The construction sector contributes to around 6% of the country’s GDP. To provide better infrastructure to the population across the country, the government had planned to invest 1-2% of GDP in infrastructure, between 2020 and 2050, as part of the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF). Italy is the fourth-largest economy in Europe. The country’s GDP grew about 0.9% in 2018. The construction sector of the country accounts for approximately 4.9% of the country´s GDP. This increase in construction activities is expected to increase the market for rapid strength concrete during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Rapid Strength Concrete Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction of Multi-storey and High-rise Buildings

4.1.2 Ease-of-placing and Time-saving Advantages

4.1.3 Growing Emphasis on the Use of Eco-friendly Concrete

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Cost

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Airport

5.1.2 Building Floor

5.1.3 Dockyard

5.1.4 Formed Work

5.1.5 Parking Areas

5.1.6 Rail Network

5.1.7 Road/Bridge

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Spain

5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aggregate Industries UK Ltd

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Boral Limited

6.4.4 Buzzi Unicem SpA

6.4.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

6.4.6 CTS Cement

6.4.7 EMTEK Ltd

6.4.8 Fosroc Inc.

6.4.9 Instarmac Group PLC

6.4.10 Lafarge Holcim

6.4.11 Perimeter Concrete Ltd

6.4.12 Short Load Concrete Inc.

6.4.13 Sika Corporation

6.4.14 Tarmac

6.4.15 Westbuild Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Replacement of Traditional Concrete

7.2 Recovering South American Construction Industry

