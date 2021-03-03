Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS market competition by top manufacturers:

Covestro

LG Chem

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED

Novalca

Selon

LOTTE

Ningbo Puli Long Polymer Materials Co., Ltd

SABIC

PC/ABS (Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is a blend of PC and ABS providing unique combination of the high processability of ABS with the excellent mechanical properties, impact and heat resistance of PC. Flame Retardant PC-ABS refers to the PC/ABS with Flame Retardant. Flame Retardant PC-ABS Breakdown Data by Type:

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding Flame Retardant PC-ABS Breakdown Data by Application:

Appliances

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Products

Medical

IT and Communication