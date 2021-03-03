Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market 2021 Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Data Center Structured Cabling Market Overview

The Data Center Structured Cabling Market 2020 can post a growth rate of 11.4% from 2018 to 2023 (evaluation period), says Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 impact on the market has been carefully studied, following which the report outlines the key developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Renowned Players

Some of renowned companies in the market for data center structured cabling are Nexans (France), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), NKT A/S (Denmark), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), Brand-Rex Ltd. (Scotland), Siemon (U.S.), Paige Electric Co., L.P. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Belden Inc. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Hitachi Cable America Inc. (U.S.), Panduit Corp. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Superior Essex Inc. (U.S.), and more.

Key Drivers and Main Barriers

Surge in the end-to-end connectivity of network components along with the frequent technological innovations in IT equipment are inducing the growth of the data center structured cabling market. IoT technology, automation and cloud connectivity are some of the key trends that are boosting the data center structured cabling market size. The pressing demand for solutions that help centralize the enterprise’s databases, rising consumption of cloud services, and the soaring use of smart devices can also benefit the global market in the years to come. The increasing focus on the development of energy-efficient data centers to bring down business expenses can also be a prime growth enhancer in the market.

Prominent companies are investing massively in data centers, which can turn out to be a major bellwether for the data center structured cabling industry. Partnerships between companies are also proving to be a plus point for the worldwide market. For instance, in June 2020, FS.COM partnered with US Conec, to provide FS MTP structured cabling products for data center applications. FS MTP structured cable makes use of MTP connectors of US Conec, which facilitates stability as well as excellent interconnections in data centers.

Market Segmentation

The data center structured cabling industry can be considered for wire categories and type.

The key wire categories discussed in the market report are category 5E, category 6, category 6A, category 7, and more.

The types of data center structured cabling include fiber optic and copper. Further, the types of fiber optic cabling include single-mode fiber optic as well as multi-mode fiber optic.

Regional Insight

North America, Asia Pacific/APAC, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World/RoW are the main markets for data center structured cabling across the globe.

The North American market seems to at the top of the game by seizing the biggest share in the global market. Heavy consumption of internet of things among enterprises and the thriving IT infrastructure in Canada and United State can be a big boosting factor in the regional market. The high prevalence of cloud computing in the region also substantiates the market position. More and more enterprises are going for colocation in data centers for sharing the resources, which can also induce industry expansion in the following years.

The second lead in the global market for data center structured cabling belongs to Europe, as a result of the growing number of IoT providers across the region. The market growth is also fuelled by the rampant use of cloud technologies among enterprises of different industries here. The digitization trend has boosted the need for data centers in the region, which also works in favor of the regional market. The surge in laws pertaining to data security such as European Union General Data Protection Regulation has led to further development of the data center infrastructure, thereby giving significant impetus to the industry.

