Telehealth Market Segmentation, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global telehealth market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Telehealth Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other telehealth market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Telehealth Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

American Well

Teladoc Health

Doctor On Demand

GlobalMed

Dictum Health, Inc

LLC

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

HelloMD

SnapMD, Inc.

Tangible Benefits of Telemedicine to Boost the Market

Telehealth refers to a healthcare delivery system that is not limited by distance between the doctor and patient. The expansion of the telehealth market size is premised on the host of advantages that telehealth market services offer and growing awareness of these benefits. They are very visible benefits and has already led to positive outcomes. For example, according to a study published in Medicine Journal of Australia, effective telemedicine provision has reduced hospital readmission by 24% and has brought down mortality by 20%. Moreover, telemedicine care helped patients save close to 19% of what they would have spent on inpatient care. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US states that telehealth has noticeably positive impact on the mental and physical health of patients. For example, the NIH estimates that emergence of telehealth services has led to around 38% reduction in hospital admissions. Lastly, telehealth can help governments in underdeveloped countries to provide quality healthcare to the rural population in these regions.

Regional Analysis for Telehealth Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Telehealth Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Telehealth Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Telehealth Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

