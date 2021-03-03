Radar Sensors Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Radar Sensors Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Radar sensors use frequency modulated continuous wave radar to reliability detect moving and stationary objects including car, train, bus, trucks, and cargo in extremely bad conditions. Radar-based sensors are also ideal for collision avoidance onboard mobile equipment such as reach stackers, forklifts and mining vehicles or port machineries such as carriers, handlers, and shippers.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Radar Sensors Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Radar Sensors Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Radar Sensors Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Radar Sensors Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Radar Sensors Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sensors to Have the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The robust growth of the autonomous car market has been instrumental in driving the radar sensor market. The radar technology is driven by the New Car Assessment Program among OEMs, as they integrate these systems to complement camera devices for ADAS applications. Radars, combined with other sensors, provide enhanced information on safety and collision avoidance.

– The growth in the automotive radar sensor market is attributed mainly to the increasing AEB (automatic emergency braking) applications in the 77 GHz radar market.

– With the recent focus on safety in the US, such as the release of new federal guidance for automated vehicles- Automated Vehicles 3.0 by the NHTSA, the market potential for ADAS has been extended to mid-end cars, resulting in a production volume increase. Radar sensors are being increasingly employed by many brands, in 71% of cases for AEB. The aforementioned factors are significantly impacting the market for radar sensors.

– Further, with the advent and demand for smart and self-driving cars, the market for radar sensors is expected to grow significantly owing to the developments in the automotive sector.

North America Has the Highest Share in the Market Presently

– North America radar sensor is driven by high-end defense applications, smartphone penetration, autonomous cars, and consumer electronic devices majorly.

– Increase in FMCW applications gaining momentum in the region especially short range applications as the region has the highest defense expenditure in the world which is was USD 648 billion in 2018. FMCW has defense applications in altimetry for aircraft landing and speeding guns.

– North America region is a pioneer in the adoption of new technologies such as smart grid, smart homes, smart water networks, intelligent transport and infrastructure with sensors that use the technology of radar sensors is set to drive the market in the region.

– Ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of the automotive radar sensor.

– The smartphone adoption is set to increase from 80% in 2017 to 91% in 2025 according to GSMA which will also help drive the radar sensors market.

– The security systems segment held the largest share, of USD 8.83 billion, in the market studied, followed by lighting control and energy management. These segments are expected to significantly expand over the forecast period in the region, thus aiding the growth of the radar sensor market.

Target Audience of Radar Sensors Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Radar Sensors Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Radar Sensors market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Radar Sensors market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Radar Sensors market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Radar Sensors market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Radar Sensors market studied.

Detailed TOC of Radar Sensors Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Needs for National Security

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Autonumus Cars, and Focus on Security & Safety Needs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher R&D and Maintenance Costs

4.4.2 Legal Issues in Using Radar

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Imaging Radar

5.1.2 Non-imaging Radar

5.2 By Range

5.2.1 Short-range Radar Sensor

5.2.2 Medium-range Radar Sensor

5.2.3 Long-range Radar Sensor

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Environment and Weather Monitoring

5.3.5 Traffic Monitoring

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.2 Continental AG

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 Delphi Automotive LLP

6.1.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 Autoliv Inc.

6.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.1.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.10 Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

6.1.11 InnoSenT GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

