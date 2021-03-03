Quartz Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Quartz Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Quartz market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Quartz Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Quartz Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Quartz Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Quartz Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Quartz Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

– There has been an increasing demand for quartz from the electronics industry. This is majorly because of its increasing usage in devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

– With the increase in production and usage of LCD/LED TVs and other electronic devices in the developing countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, the demand for quartz has witnessed an increase from the electronics industry.

– Moreover, the governments in the developing countries are investing heavily in their electronics industry, which is expected to further boost the demand for quartz.

– China is embracing cutting-edge display technologies, with an aim to become the largest supplier of display panels in the coming years.

– For instance, in India, the Karnataka government has collaborated with Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association, in order to make India a design-led electronics hub.

– Owing to such factors, the demand for quartz is likely to witness rapid growth from the electronics industry.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is expected to dominate the quartz market in Asia-Pacific, and is also likely to witness the fastest rising demand.

– This is majorly due to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, including electronics, building and construction, and the medical sector.

– In China, the housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing.

– Initiatives, such as “Made in China 2025”, are expected to improve industry efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation, which are expected to spur the development of domestic medical device manufacturers and increase competitiveness.

– Such factors are expected to increase the demand for quartz, during the forecast period.

Target Audience of Quartz Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Quartz Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Quartz market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Quartz market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Quartz market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Quartz market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Quartz market studied.

Detailed TOC of Quartz Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Solar Industry

4.1.2 Demand for Quartz Sand in the Petroleum Industry

4.1.3 Demand for High-purity Quartz in the Semiconductor Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Labor-intensive Industrial Structure

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Quartz Surface and Tile

5.1.2 High-purity Quartz

5.1.3 Fused Quartz Crucible

5.1.4 Quartz Glass

5.1.5 Quartz Crystal

5.1.6 Quartz Sand

5.1.7 Plastic Foam

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics and Semiconductor

5.2.2 Solar

5.2.3 Buildings and Construction

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Optics and Telecommunication

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beijing Kaide Quartz Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Technostone

6.4.3 HanStone Quartz

6.4.4 Heraeus Holding

6.4.5 High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd

6.4.6 HPQ Silicon

6.4.7 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Nordic Mining ASA

6.4.9 Pokarna Limited

6.4.10 Russian Quartz (RUSNANO)

6.4.11 Sibelco (Unimin Corporation)

6.4.12 Technistone AS

6.4.13 Alicante Surfaces Pvt. Ltd

6.4.14 The QUARTZ Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Technologies in the Development of Quartz Crystal

7.2 Other Opportunities

