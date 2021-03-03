Quantum Dots Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Quantum Dots Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Quantum dots market are evolving year by year with newer technological innovations in production and application aspects. Quantum dots in biosensors are used in various field, such as quantum dot biosensors for diagnostics and quantum dot fluorescent biosensors. The growth is rising due to the use of applications of quantum dots in composites, solar cells, medical devices, displays, etc.

Key Market Trends:

LED Penetration to Enhance the Market Growth

– With increasing led penetration in lighting market, the quantum dots market is growing due to its high-efficiency and color-saturated displays. It is increasingly becoming popular in the consumer electronics segment, such as LED TV’s which absorb and emit light in pure colors, as much as four times brighter than any other display technology in the world.

– In agriculture, it is possible to produce light-converting coatings, which is expected to increase yield and the speed of ripening of fruit plants in greenhouses. Dutch farmers have started adopting more of indoor farming, and they are able to grow more food, faster, and in a smaller space, with advanced greenhouses using LED lights.

– Colloidal quantum-dot LED with quantum and power conversion efficiencies in the infrared range has proven that these devices can also be integrated in inorganic solar cells and may lead to even higher efficiencies. This triggered a vast number of applications including surveillance, night vision, environmental monitoring and spectroscopy.

– In May, 2018, Osram Licht AG company increased the efficiency of green LEDs by 40%, which leads to longer battery life for fitness trackers, since the significant drop in light output exhibited by green LEDs has often been the cause of efficiency problems and high costs in customer applications.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– The quantum dots market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. Due to the inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products and various universities and organizations in this region are involved in R&D of the QD technology, specifically in the display market.

– Surging demand from optoelectronics and solar energy applications is also the key growth factor for this geography. Due to unique optical properties such as high quantum yield, emission tenability, narrow emission band, and optical stability is making quantum dots preferred materials for display and lighting solutions.

– In the coming years there is an increasing demand for quantum dots display in the regions of Asia-Pacific, especially in China which is expected to drive the market for more quantum dots display. Increasing of TV, monitor and smartphone industry expenditures with the introduction of new products is increasing the adoption of quantum dots display, which will enhance the quantum dots market.

Detailed TOC of Quantum Dots Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Demand of Quantum Dots in High Quality Display Devices

5.2.2 Demand for Energy Efficient Solutions

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Toxicity for the Cells in Biological Applications

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 III-V-semiconductors

6.1.2 II-VI- semiconductors

6.1.3 Silicon (Si)

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Optoelectronics and Optical Components

6.2.2 Medicine

6.2.3 Agriculture

6.2.4 Alternative Energy

6.2.5 Other Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Nanosys Inc.

7.1.2 NN-Labs LLC

7.1.3 Ocean NanoTech

7.1.4 Quantum Materials Corporation

7.1.5 Osram Licht AG

7.1.6 Nanoco Group

7.1.7 Nanophotonica

7.1.8 UbiQD, Inc

7.1.9 Navillum Nanotechnologies

7.1.10 Quantum Solutions Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

