Push Buttons & Signaling Devices Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Push buttons are power controlling switches of a machine or appliance. Usually, they are metal or thermoplastic switches that grant easy access to the user. Push buttons are extensively used in industries, owing to the comfort and safety provided by them in several industrial and commercial applications. Switches and control push-buttons are used for building and industrial installations are also covered under the scope of the st

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End-user Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for push buttons and switches. Push buttons are widely used for implementing keyless access in vehicles. Push button ignition is being adopted by many automobile companies owing to their comfort and reliability. Due to the increasing number of road accidents and internal damages to vehicles, automotive manufacturers are focusing on improving vehicular safety. Panel lights and horns are the most commonly used signaling devices.

For instance, push buttons are used for powering indicators, in case the vehicle is required to pass through a cross-section. This provides ease-of-use, as well as improves passenger safety. Signaling devices both visual and audible are essential components which inform passengers and drivers in case the doors are open or the seat-belts are not buckled.

– Automotive manufacturers are focusing on providing additional features, like video surveillance and strobes. Emergency lighting is included in all newly manufactured vehicles. This is expected to drive the market’s growth. Such extended applications and the longevity of the serviceable life are expected to drive the demand. Moreover, these devices are priced moderately, which makes them an affordable solution in vehicles.

– Governments across the world are passing regulations to improve drivers safety in vehicles. Hence, automotive manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative solutions in order to protect vehicles. Automobiles including push buttons for keyless usage are considered as premium vehicles. Hence, many automobile manufacturers include them, to gain traction among customers.

North America Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is one of the prominent regions in signaling devices market contributing highest revenue globally due to growing automation in manufacturing plants and petrochemical units, which require monitoring systems in hazardous locations.

– In the United States, automotive companies like Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Nissan, and BMW are releasing new automobiles with the keyless driving facility. This has led to the increasing use of push buttons and signaling devices in the automotive segment in this region.

– In the food and beverage industry, signaling devices are extensively used in order to store food items at a specific temperature and cold storage. In case there is some change or fluctuation, these devices alarm workers. Thus, they can avoid the spoiling or wastage of stored foods. For instance, RTD sensors and temperature transmitter solution for dairy products.

– Stringent regulations for maintaining the safe work environment are expected to aid the demand for push buttons and signaling devices. The replacement cycle is expected to be a significant driving factor for the market’s growth. New applications, such as touch-based buttons are expected to drive the competition in the market.

Detailed TOC of Push Buttons & Signaling Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Creating Safe Working Environment For The Industrial Workers

5.1.2 Favorable Government Regulations For Industrial Safety

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Investment In Creating Supporting Infrastructure And Automation

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Products

6.1.1 Round or Square Body Type

6.1.2 Non-lighted Push Button

6.1.3 Other Products

6.2 By Types

6.2.1 Audible

6.2.2 Visible

6.2.3 Other Types

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Automotive

6.3.2 Energy and Power

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.4 Food and Beverage

6.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.1.2 Siemens AG

7.1.3 ABB Ltd.

7.1.4 Schneider Electric

7.1.5 Federal Signal Corporation

7.1.6 BACO Controls Inc.

7.1.7 Solomon Technology Corporation

7.1.8 Omron Industrial Automation (Omron Corporation)

7.1.9 Nuova ASP SRL

7.1.10 Oslo Switch Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

