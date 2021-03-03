Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging & Industrial Papers

– Paper packaging includes rigid and flexible paper packaging formats, such as paper sacks and bags, corrugated boxes, wrapping paper, cartons, display packaging, cups and trays, inserts and dividers, tapes and labels, and clamshells. Significant weight advantages of paper packaging ensures benefits, in terms of distribution efficiencies and raw material inputs.

– Packaging performs an important function by protecting goods from damage, from the point of manufacture to the final consumer. It prevents wastage of goods and energy. Packaging meets stringent safety, technical, and hygienic requirements.

– A rise in the demand for flexible paper packaging, owing to growing consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of plastic on the environment along with eco-friendly nature and economic form of paper packaging, is expected to propel pulp & paper chemicals market growth.

– The major advantage of using recycled paper packaging is the associated reduction in the cost of packaging material up to 40%. Stringent government regulations, pertaining to environmental concerns and reduction in carbon emissions, are also one of the major factors expected to fuel consumption of recycled paper packaging across the end-user industries.

– Owing to increasing environmental concerns across the world along with the rising need to reduce toxic emissions; recycled paper packaging is used by healthcare, personal care, and food & beverages industries. This, in turn, is expected to create positive impact for the market growth, during the forecast period.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– Asia-Pacific region is expecting higher growth of pulp & paper chemicals market owing to increasing waste paper importing market in China.

– With increasing environmental awareness and safety issues, the Chinese government has enforced a number of new regulations on waste paper importing.

– Small-scale paper mills with an operating capacity of less than 50,000 tons are not eligible for importing waste paper. These new regulations is having profound impact on the global waste paper recycling practice and the papermaking industry in China. As of October 2018, US exports of recovered paper to China remained relatively consistent throughout the year, averaging 608,000 ton per month.

– Chinese papermaking companies lack own forestry property. The companies mainly import raw materials for papermaking. The short supply of raw materials greatly affects the papermaking industry development, as it rapidly grows. In addition, the government policies and other extrinsic factors impact the import of raw materials.

– With the focus now shifting towards eco-friendly and sustainability, paper packaging is expected to gain focus over plastic packaging, which poses a significant threat to the environment. China is expected to drive the market for the paper packaging segment, with applications across industries, like healthcare, personal care, homecare, retail, and others. This, in turn is driving the demand for pulp & paper chemicals market in the coming years.

– Increasing concern over food safety in the food & beverages sector has propelled the need for high-quality food service board and liquid packaging board. Besides this, the development of e-commerce in China has promoted the increase in the express delivery, further driving the demand for packaging paper, thereby, driving the demand for pulp & paper chemicals market, during the forecast period.

Target Audience of Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Pulp & Paper Chemicals market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Pulp & Paper Chemicals market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Pulp & Paper Chemicals market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Pulp & Paper Chemicals market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Pulp & Paper Chemicals market studied.

Detailed TOC of Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing pulp and paper Industry in Emerging Economies

4.1.2 Increasing Paper Recycling

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Hazards from the pulp and paper Industry

4.2.2 Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Binders

5.1.2 Bleaching Agents

5.1.3 Fillers

5.1.4 Pulping

5.1.5 Sizing

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Newsprint

5.2.2 Packaging & Industrial Papers

5.2.3 Printing & Writing Papers

5.2.4 Pulp Mills & Drinking Plants

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nouryon

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 Ashland Inc.

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 Buckman Laboratories

6.4.7 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.8 Clariant

6.4.9 DowDuPont

6.4.10 ERCO Worldwide

6.4.11 FMC Corporation

6.4.12 GE Corporation

6.4.13 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (Koch Industries)

6.4.14 Imerys

6.4.15 Kemira

6.4.16 PeroxyChem

6.4.17 Solvay Chemicals Inc.

6.4.18 Tronox Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Extensive Research on Paper Quality Improvements

