Protein Engineering Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , protein engineering is the manipulation of the structures of proteins to produce the desired properties, or the synthesis of proteins with particular structures. It is the process by which novel proteins with desired properties are developed, and has grown enormously since past three decades. In the past years, protein engineers have successfully generated a wide range of proteins tailored to specific health, industry, medicine, research, and biotechnology applications.

Key Market Trends:

Monoclonal Antibodies by Protein Type is the Largest Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Monoclonal antibodies are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the future, owing to their high adoption for numerous therapies, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. They also have tremendous applications in the fields of therapeutics, diagnostics, and targeted drug delivery systems, for infectious diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, and protozoa, as well as for cancer, and metabolic and hormonal disorders. Hence, recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid technology through genetic engineering has successfully led to the possibility of reconstruction of monoclonal antibodies, thus fueling the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing presence of contract research organizations, rising healthcare IT spending, and unprecedented evolution of the healthcare infrastructure and standards across this region. Growing demand for personalized medicine and strong R&D investments in proteomics-based drug discovery projects are also supplementing the growth of the protein engineering market.

Detailed TOC of Protein Engineering Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Protein-deficient Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Demand for Alternatives to Chemical Processes

4.2.3 Increase in Adoption of Protein Drugs over Non-protein Drugs

4.2.4 Rising Government Funding for Protein Engineering

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Experts to Strategize the Process

4.3.2 High Costs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Modified Enzymes

5.1.2 Insulin

5.1.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.4 Coagulation Factors (Blood factors + Tissue plasminogen)

5.1.5 Vaccines

5.1.6 Growth Factors (Hormones + Cytokine)

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Irrational Protein Design

5.2.2 Rational Protein Design

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Academic Institutions

5.3.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 Bruker Corporation

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.6 Merck KGaA

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk AS

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

