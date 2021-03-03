Protective Packaging Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Protective Packaging Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The two types of materials used for protective packaging are plastic and paper and paperboard. They are designed and constructed to protect the goods from atmospheric, magnetic, and electrostatic vibrations or shocks.

Key Market Trends:

Plastic-based Protective Packaging is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Plastic remains one of the most used raw materials for packaging, and hence occupies the highest market share among the all the raw materials being used by the manufacturers in the packaging industry.

– Plastic provides the flexibility of being cost-effective to manufacturers and its inert nature to the contents being stores in it has allowed it to be utilized for packaging products in certain industry verticals.

– With e-commerce sales increasing globally, coupled with properties plastic possess, it is used for safe logistics and transport of the orders.

Europe is Expected to Execute a Steady Growth Rate

– E-commerce has already established itself as a significant sales forum for a wide range of products from food and beverages, consumer electronics, and home and beauty care products in the European region. The rise in online sales, in turn, has driven the market for protective packaging solutions, which ensure the safe delivery of the delicate products sold online.

– The region consists of developed economy population having disposable wealth, along with an improving middle class. This situation strengthens the purchasing power of the people, which indirectly propels the demand for protective packaging solutions in the region. The demand emerging from this segment is majorly for the protective packaging material with B2C reach i.e., for the products, which are directly used by the individual customers.

– In the B2B segment, the United Kingdom, for instance, boasts of a booming healthcare expenditure contributing to over 10% of the country’s GDP. Protective packaging plays a vital role in healthcare, as packaging products should be safe, sterile, and provide a robust covering.

– The development of recyclable materials for protective packaging has driven the consumer demand for effective and sustainable packaging solutions in the country. This demand for packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market in the country.

Target Audience of Protective Packaging Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Protective Packaging Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Protective Packaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Protective Packaging market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Protective Packaging market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Protective Packaging market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Protective Packaging market studied.

Detailed TOC of Protective Packaging Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Longer Shelf Life and Changing Lifestyle

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Environment and Recycling

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper and Paperboard

5.1.3 Other Material Types

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Rigid

5.2.1.1 Corrugated Paperboard Protectors

5.2.1.2 Molded Pulp

5.2.1.3 Insulated Shipping Containers

5.2.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2.2 Flexible

5.2.2.1 Protective Mailers

5.2.2.2 Bubble Wraps

5.2.2.3 Air Pillows/Air Bags

5.2.2.4 Paper Fill

5.2.2.5 Other Flexible Materials (Foil Pouches/Bags and Stretch and Shrink Films)

5.2.3 Foam

5.2.3.1 Molded Foam

5.2.3.2 Foam in Place (FIP)

5.2.3.3 Loose Fill

5.2.3.4 Foam Rolls/Sheets

5.2.3.5 Other Types of Foam (Corner Blocks, etc.)

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Food and Beverage

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Consumer Electronics

5.3.5 Beauty and Home Care

5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Corporation

6.1.2 Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

6.1.4 MJS Packaging Company

6.1.5 Mold-Rite Plastics

6.1.6 Placon Corporation

6.1.7 Pregis Corporation

6.1.8 Riverside Paper Co.

6.1.9 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.10 Signode Protective Packaging Solutions

6.1.11 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.12 Smurfit Kappa Group

6.1.13 Huhtamaki Group

6.1.14 DS Smith PLC

6.1.15 International Paper

6.1.16 Mondi Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

