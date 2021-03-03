Project Management Software Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Project Management Software Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas Segment to Witness High Growth

– Project management software enables the oil & gas industry to plan, implement, monitor progress, close, and evaluate oil & gas projects, be it for present and future scenario.

– Moreover, due to the increasing complexity of the operations in the industry, there is a growing demand for project management software to properly optimize the utilization of resources, track the capital expenditure, expansion into new markets or for large oil & gas exploration, and production activities.

– The software can also be implemented to manage and foresee risks associated with various projects which will enable cost reduction, increase productivity, and enhance the safety of the workforce.

– The growing adoption of automation in the sector and the growth of a connected ecosystem in the oil & gas industry have further buoyed the adoption of PMS with the need for collaboration, mobility, workflow, and analytic functions.

– With the rising oil production across the globe, it is evident that the need for fuel is rising and hence will initiate new projects in the industry which is further driving the project management software market in this segment

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North American region holds the largest market share due to the increasing number of enterprises adopting project management software solutions. The increasing demand among organizations to efficiently track and manage their projects is fueling this software demand in this region.

– Usage of systems for task management for the successful execution of tasks and flexible work planning is anticipated to further drive the market in the coming years.

– Additionally, the increased focus of organizations to promote collaborations among the workforce and boost the team’s efficiency is also driving market growth.

– Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced enterprise solutions by small players is likely to boost the market growth. For instance, Victory Square Technologies in December 2018 launched Tim a real-time resource management software, which is an AI-based solution.

Detailed TOC of Project Management Software Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Sophistication and Growing Awareness Among End Users

4.3.2 Ability to Connect and Integrate Multiple Disparate Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.2.2 IT & Telecom

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 CA Technologies

6.1.5 Basecamp LLC

6.1.6 AEC Software

6.1.7 Workfront Inc.

6.1.8 ServiceNow Inc.

6.1.9 Unit4 NV

6.1.10 Atlassian Corporation PLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

