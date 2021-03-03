Professional Cloud Services Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Professional Cloud Services Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Professional cloud services enable customers to deploy various types of cloud services. Cloud acts as a catalyst for IT transformation, providing the flexibility to combine the preferred clouds and existing on-premises infrastructure in the ratio best suited for the workload. Moreover, cloud professional services adapt easily to the changing landscape and meet new requirements. This allows the client organizations to focus on their core competency, which in turn, results in their overall growth. Furthermore, the rising focus on cost optimization and business agility have led to rising of cloud data centers.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid Cloud is Expected to Have High Growth in the Market

– Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e. designed to be used by a single organization. By allowing workloads to move between public and private clouds, as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud has led businesses to achieve greater flexibility and more data deployment options.

– Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business. This transformation is creating a market for hybrid cloud because of the benefits provided like reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), high security, flexibility, and agility. IBM stated that 89% of IT leaders expect to move business-critical workloads to Cloud and all are driven by the growth in digitization.

– Moreover, Cisco forecasted that by 2021, 73% of the cloud workloads and compute instances will be in public cloud data centers, up from 58% in 2016 (CAGR of 27.5 percent from 2016 to 2021). This huge growth is going to be a catalyst for hybrid cloud services market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is going to witness the highest growth in professional cloud services market owing to the presence of the two largest economies of the world i.e. India and China. The economies of both nations are growing and China has experienced explosive growth in its industrial sector, whereas India’s growth has been fueled by the expansion of service-producing industries.

– According to Asia cloud computing, International connectivity has increased by 63% year-on-year, close to 2016’s 62%. Emerging markets took the lead in terms of growth. India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam all saw per-user speeds grow above 100%. APAC economies also have a slight advantage in terms of cloud regulation. This is the outcome of recent steps to strengthen privacy and intellectual property frameworks.

– For instance, Japan is hosting Olympics 2020, and they have pledged to provide 5G coverage with a range of interconnected devices. This movement is creating opportunities for cloud services market.

Detailed TOC of Professional Cloud Services Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Delivering Strengthen Buyer Experiences

4.3.2 Focus on Business Productivity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Incidents of Cyber-attacks

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNICAL SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Deployment

6.1.1 Public

6.1.2 Private

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.2 By Type of Service Model

6.2.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

6.2.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)

6.2.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Manufacturing

6.3.2 Healthcare

6.3.3 Retail

6.3.4 IT and Telecommunications

6.3.5 Government

6.3.6 Media and Entertainment

6.3.7 BFSI

6.3.8 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc

7.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Company

7.1.3 Cognizant

7.1.4 Accenture PLC

7.1.5 Dell EMC

7.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.7 Fujitsu Limited

7.1.8 Capgemini SE

7.1.9 Infosys Limited

7.1.10 HCL Technologies Limited

7.1.11 Oracle Corporation

7.1.12 NTT DATA

7.1.13 Atos

7.1.14 Amazon Web Services

7.1.15 SAP SE

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

