Probiotic Drinks Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The probiotic drinks market report includes study on segmentation by product type (fruit-based probiotic drinks, dairy-based probiotic drinks, and other probiotic drinks), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies/health stores, and other distribution channels), and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Functional Food and Beverages

Consumers are looking for beverages that give an additional benefit other than quenching their thirst. The increasing amount of health conscious population is the major factor boosting the growth of the functional food and beverage market. Functional food and beverages have additional nutritional benefits that may help to maintain the balance of the body, especially the gut. Many fruit and beverages companies are extending their product line by adding functional beverages to their portfolio, which includes probiotic drinks. Functional foods and prebiotic drinks are a trending food habit all over the world. However, the market share is mainly occupied by the developed markets. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for functional food and beverages.

Asia-Pacific Remains the Fastest Growing Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, probiotics drinks market has huge opportunity. Majority of probiotics are consumed in the form of yogurts and fermented products (from soy to vegetables and even eggs). Probiotic drinks, such as drinking yogurt, have been experiencing increasing demand from the region. Global players, like Yakult, are facing tough competition from local players, such as Mengniu group.

Detailed TOC of Probiotic Drinks Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Trends

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Product Type

6.1.1 Fruit-based Probiotic Drinks

6.1.2 Dairy -based Probiotic Drinks

6.1.3 Other Probiotic Drinks

6.2 Distribution Channel

6.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.2.2 Convenience Stores

6.2.3 Pharmacies/Health Stores

6.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.1.3 Mexico

6.3.1.4 Rest of North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 France

6.3.2.3 Germany

6.3.2.4 Italy

6.3.2.5 Spain

6.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 Japan

6.3.3.3 Australia

6.3.3.4 India

6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 South America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Argentina

6.3.4.3 Rest of South America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6.3.5.1 South Africa

6.3.5.2 UAE

6.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.2 Most Active Companies

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Amul

7.4.2 Bio-K Plus International

7.4.3 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd

7.4.4 Groupe Danone SA

7.4.5 Grupo Lala

7.4.6 Harmless Harvest

7.4.7 Lifeway

7.4.8 Pepsico Inc. – Kevita Inc.

7.4.9 Yakult

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

