Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244668

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Predictive analytics describes any approach to data mining with an emphasis on prediction (rather than description, classification or clustering). Prescriptive Analytics is a form of advanced analytics which examines data or content and is characterized by techniques such as graph analysis, simulation, complex event processing, neural networks, recommendation engines, heuristics, and machine learning.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244668

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Retail is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

Owing to the rising demand for consumer goods and growth in e-commerce, the retail sector is witnessing significant growth in its sales. This has given rise to the data generated in the industry, with the implementation of big data solutions. Further, increasing competition in the industry has encouraged players to ensure efficient working across various stages in the delivery.

Following are the applications in the retail industry, which generate a significant amount of data and require advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics to excel.

– Customer Identification and Retention: With the help of analysis, it is possible to identify valued customers and retain them, as well as identify potential customers and attract them with valued offers. Customers are less likely to churn if they are similar to your primary target customers. If you have access to data about both your customers and a list of potential customers, this is an excellent opportunity to focus on only those who are less likely to churn. For instance, Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer with over 20,000 stores in 28 countries, is in the process of building the world’ biggest private cloud, to process 2.5 petabytes of data every hour.

– Inventory Planning and Risk Mitigation: Predictive analytics leverages big data and empowers retailers to design their stock, renew administration, and promote methodologies, along with minimizing risk and uncertainty. It is not only essential to predict the pattern on a large scale, but also to look at the minute details. Product inventory and shelf space have always been a retailer’s most valuable resources. Now analytics can be used to determine which products provide the highest level of sales and profits. It helps retailers to plan a variety of assortment mixes and create balanced merchandise planning strategies, with unique market-based, customer-based, fashion-based, and price-based assortments.

– Personalized Customer Service: With a tremendous amount of data, it is easy to start evaluating consumers on a more granular level. Rather than making an enormous campaign that costs thousands and has restricted effect, predictive analytics can customize the showcasing procedure.

– Accurate Insights in Real-time: Big data not only provides oversight, but it also gives insights about an individual. With predictive and prescriptive analytics, one can take a look at every person and assess their purchases continuously, to precisely foresee what they may purchase given their particular purchasing propensities.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– The United States leads the North American market for predictive and prescriptive analytics, owing to early and heavy usage of advanced analytics across the majority of its industries. The retail sector in the country is flourishing rapidly. According to the NRF (National Retail Federation), in 2017, for each company closing a store, 2.7 companies were opening stores. This places increased importance on in-store analytics.

– The retail e-commerce sales in the country are expected to increase to USD 735.36 billion by 2023, from USD 504.58 billion in 2018. This has made retailers use predictive analytics to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, the e-commerce leader, Amazon, uses predictive analytics to know exactly what products people buy, browse, and return. Amazon applies deep, data-driven insights to predictive analytics, to make decisions on its product assortment strategy. Using predictive analytics helps Amazon maximize sales, by filling its store shelves and endless aisles online with the merchandise shoppers want.

– According to the National Academy of Medicine, the US healthcare system spends USD 750 billion on unnecessary services. Predictive analytics can reduce the wastage of money and save up to 15% of its budget, by analyzing the likelihood of the particular patient being subjected to a specific disease.

– In the United States, policies, such as the CMS EHR Incentive program and the HiTech Act, have raised investments in healthcare from 2011. This has augmented the adoption of digital solutions, which, in turn, has resulted in thriving in the volumes of data held by a typical healthcare organization. Further, the top six advanced analytics providers, in 2017, were US-based. These vendors of predictive and prescriptive solutions are benefiting significantly, owing to the prospering digital industry in the country.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244668

Target Audience of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics market studied.

Detailed TOC of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing importance of big data with large volumes of data generated, both in structured and unstructured form

4.3.2 Increasing adoption of business analytics and business intelligence

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data privacy and security concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 End – user Industry

6.1.1 BFSI

6.1.2 Retail

6.1.3 Healthcare

6.1.4 IT and Telecom

6.1.5 Industrial (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy and Mining)

6.1.6 Government and Defense

6.1.7 Other End- user Industries

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 US

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 UK

6.2.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.3 France

6.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 India

6.2.3.3 Japan

6.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World

6.2.4.1 Latin America

6.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Oracle Corporation

7.1.2 SAP SE

7.1.3 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.5 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.6 Accenture PLC

7.1.7 Infor Inc.

7.1.8 Teradata Corporation

7.1.9 Angoss Corporation

7.1.10 Salesforce.com

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Intelligent Gas Meter Market Growth Analysis with Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Future Outlook 2021 – Industry Share and Size Analysis with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Key Players Profiles and Growth Prospects till 2025

Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Market Share 2021 by Key Findings, Emerging Growth Factors, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Key Strategies of Business, Global Size Value Forecast to 2024 Report by Industry Research.co

Stationary Batteries for Residential Industry Market Size by Future Outlook 2021 – Industry Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Key Players Profiles and Growth Prospects till 2025

Medical Vein Illuminators Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Circular Saw Blades Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Automotive Side Airbags Market 2021 Research includes Impact of COVID-19 on Business Growth, Global Size and Share, and Development Approach by Future Scope Forecast to 2023

Honeycomb Coil Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Ear Tube Devices Market Report by Growth Opportunities 2021, Top Key Players Analysis by Demand Status, Industry Size and Share Forecast with Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Regional Trends 2023

Global Electrolyte Mixes Market Growth with Top Countries Data 2021 – Share, Future Growth, Development by Industry Size, Business Overview, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2023

Abrasive Paper Market Size and Growth Trends 2021 Research includes Top Countries Data, Business Opportunities, Future Innovation, Development Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

E-Learning Solutions Market Size Forecast 2021-2025: Regional Analysis by Trends, Competitive Outlook, Industry Growth Insights with Revenue and Demand Status of Top Key Players

Fuel Cell Bipolar Plates Market Size Analysis 2021: with Future Prospects, Global Industry Size, Investment Opportunity, Revenue Estimation, Market Share by Manufacturers, Growth Forecast to 2027

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/