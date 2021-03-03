Power Module Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Power Module Packaging Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

The power module packaging market was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.44 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.79%. Currenlty people are exploiting sustainable and clean energy to mitigate the global crisis of fossil energy. Thus, the demand for sustainable energy is increasing. So with the global interests and efforts to popularize hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle(EV), the automotive module has seen steep growth. In turn, driving the power module packaging market.

– Moreover, more powerful electronic applications are deploying power modules instead of discrete components, in order to increase performance and reduce losses. Thus, mastering power module assembly is mandatory for manufacturers and is set to fuel innovation in the packaging design.

– For instance, in January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it has developed a 6.5 kV full silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor module that is believed to offer the highest power density among other power semiconductors modules rated from 1.7 kV to 6.5 kV. It is expected that the module to lead to smaller and more energy-efficient power equipment for high-voltage railcars and electric power systems.

– Also, the growing dependence on automation and power electronics across various industries has made the need for backup power protection more crucial, to ensure no disruptions in the business model, which is expected to boost the adoption of UPS systems at a healthy rate, further driving the demand for power modules.

– However, common failure in a power module caused by thermal cycling and mismatch of coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) results in layers to detach one from the other, thus restraining the market. Power Module Packaging Market Covers Manufacturers:

Scope of the Report:

A power electronic module or power module acts as a physical container for the storage of several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. The market growth is driven by a reduction in wastage of energy, use of efficient distributed cooling schemes, reduction in footprint, and consequent increase in power density. Also, the growing demand for power modules in industrial and consumer electronics sector is set to drive the power module packaging market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy to Drive the Market Growth

– The International Renewable Energy Agency stated that at the end of 2018, global renewable generation capacity amounted to 2351 GW. It showed an increase of 7.9% compared to last year. Wind and solar energy accounted with capacities of 564 GW and 486 GW respectively.

– As power modules in renewables are used in wind turbine inverters, photovoltaic inverters, and micro-inverters, they are expected to witness an increased adoption. Power modules in PV enable the control systems to get power from the solar panels directly and ensure reliable operation. Thus, the growing adoption of solar power is likely to drive the demand for power modules. In turn, driving the power module packaging demand.

– In 2018, Sierra Club and SunPower partnered to help create a sustainable future. This alliance between SunPower and the Sierra Club further helped the Sierra Club’s overall efforts to advance climate solutions and move the U.S. toward 100 percent renewable energy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to Register Highest Growth Rate

– According to IRENA,” renewable capacity expansion continues to be driven mostly by new installations of solar and wind energy. These accounted for 84% of all new capacity installed in 2018. Asia accounted for 61% of new capacity installations in 2018.

– Renewable capacity expansion continues to be driven mostly by new installations of solar and wind energy. These accounted for 84% of all new capacity installed in 2018. China continued to account for most expansion in wind energy with increases of 20 GW. While India expanded for more than 1 GW in 2018.

– On the same time, the increasing industrialization and the booming urban population in the region are expected to boost car ownership. The governments of countries, like China and India, where the pollution is rampant, are taking actions to reduce the pollution issue thereby resulting in the rise in sales of the alternative fuel engines and green vehicles, such as the micro, mild, and full-hybrid vehicles.

