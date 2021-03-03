Potato Protein Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Potato Protein Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

The scope of the market study includes potato protein which includes potato protein concentrate and potato protein isolate. The potato protein market was dominated by the concentrate segment, as a result of the wide application of concentrates in the feed industry. By application, the market is segmented as beverages, snacks & bar, animal nutrition and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Vegan Diet

The protein market is witnessing a shift in consumer demand from animal protein to plant protein. This inclination toward plant-based diet is associated with different factors, such as sustainability issues, health awareness, ethical or religious views, as well as environmental and animal rights. Meat proteins provide the required amino acid content to the body but are associated with high cholesterol level and other related issues, as a result of which people are shifting to a vegan source of protein. Increasingly, more people are going vegan to lose weight and improve their health. This trend is a big driver for the valorization and uptake of high value-added products, such as, Solanic’s potato proteins. This increasing inclination toward plant-based diet signals at huge market potential for plant-based protein products.

Growth in Potato Protein Concentrate Revenue

Global potato protein market is dominated by the concentrate segment, as a result of the wide application of concentrates in the feed industry. Moreover, potato protein isolates are still in the development phase, and they find use in food applications. Plant-based protein, being a good source of low cholesterol (as compared to animal protein), has significant applications in sports and energy drinks. Potato proteins are widely used in the food & beverage, nutritional supplements manufacturing, and other related industries. This has led to an increased demand for vegan diet in the North American and European regions, has resurfaced the demand for meat substitutes in the market. Potato protein is commonly used in protein bars, protein shakes, breakfast cereals, processed meats, and meat alternatives in the south American region.

Detailed TOC of Potato Protein Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Beverage

5.1.2 Snacks & Bar

5.1.3 Animal Nutrition

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Potato Protein Concentrate

5.2.2 Potato Protein Isolate

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 Australia

5.3.3.3 China

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avebe

6.4.2 Tereos Group

6.4.3 Agridient

6.4.4 Agrana

6.4.5 PEPEES SA

6.4.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.

6.4.7 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.8 Roquette Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

