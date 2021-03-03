Polyurethane Additives Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Polyurethane Additives Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyurethane Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– The automotive industry provides one of the best examples of the diverse applications of PU materials. Nearly every type of PU product is used in the automotive end-user industry.

– Flexible PU foams are used in seating, headrests, arm rests, HVAC, and other interior systems for automotive, like in airliners, trains, and buses. PU coatings provide a vehicle’s exterior with the high gloss, durability, scratch resistance, and corrosion resistance. PU coatings are also used to glaze windshields and windows, increasing strength and providing fog resistance.

– PU elastomers protect against tire punctures and are used in other molded components, such as shock absorbers. Thermoplastic PU materials are used in the manufacture of many automotive parts, including exterior body parts, trunk liners, anti-lock brake systems, timing belts, and fuel lines. The unique properties of PU elastomers contribute for their exclusive usage in gaskets, O-rings, and other seals.

– Seating is the largest application of PU in the automotive industry. Many automotive seating manufacturers demand flexible foam producers for products made with bio-based polyols. However, market penetration of “green” PU is still in emergence in most global PU markets.

– Globally, more than 90% of automobiles are produced with bonded windshields and rear windows using one-component PU sealants. The automotive industry is the largest end-user industry for reaction injection molding (RIM) PU parts. RIM is used to maximize the shock absorption of vehicle fenders, bumpers, and spoilers, without adding weight or bulk.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific region to dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of polyurethane additives in the global market. In the region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, which is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2019. The rapid growth of the furniture manufacturing industry in the country is majorly fueled by the increasing domestic demand, coupled with a significant demand from the foreign market. China accounted for almost 40% of the global furniture production in 2017. The production was further increased at a rapid rate, due to the increase in domestic demand and exports to European countries. The automotive production in China is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles and the popularity of electric vehicles, which is expected to propel the demand for PU additives in the country, in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Polyurethane Additives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising PU Demand in the Construction Industry is likely to Propel Additives Consumption

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Blowing Agents

5.1.2 Catalyst

5.1.2.1 Amine Catalyst

5.1.2.2 Metal-based Catalyst

5.1.3 Flame Retardant

5.1.3.1 Halogenated Retardant

5.1.3.2 Non-halogenated Retardant

5.1.4 Surfactants

5.1.5 Crosslinking & Other Additives

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.2 Coatings

5.2.3 Flexible Molded Foams

5.2.4 Rigid Foams

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive & Transportation

5.3.2 Furniture & Bedding

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.�

6.4.2 Covestro AG

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.5 GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

6.4.6 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. �

6.4.10 KAO Corporation

6.4.11 Tosoh Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for More Innovative and Cost-effective Additives

7.2 Other Opportunities

