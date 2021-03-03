Polymerization Catalysts Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Polymerization Catalysts Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polymerization Catalysts market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for the Zeigler-Natta Catalysts

– Ziegler-Natta catalysts are mixtures of halides of transition metals, especially titanium, vanadium, chromium, and zirconium, with organic derivatives of non-transition metals, particularly alkyl aluminum compounds. There are two main classes of Ziegler-Natta catalysts, distinguished by their solubility.

– These catalysts have multiple types of active sites, each one producing a different polymer chain. This enables the production of a wide variety of polymers with considerable control over the tacticity, as well as molecular weight, and is the reason why Ziegler-Natta catalyst is preferred over most other catalysts.

– Most commercial HDPE and LLDPE grades are made using Ziegler-Natta or Phillips catalyst. Around 90% of global LLDPE is manufactured using heterogeneous Ziegler-Natta catalysts. It is also used in the production of polypropylene (PP) of higher isotacticity.

– Zeigler-Natta catalysts have the maximum market share in catalysts used for polyolefins manufacture. Geographically, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in consumption of Ziegler-Natta catalysts.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience robust polymerization catalysts growth, owing to increasing consumption of polyolefins in countries, like China and India.

– The range of Chinese goods includes cement, chemicals, textiles, toys, electronics, ships, rail cars, automobiles, aircrafts, and many other products. Polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, are widely used in the production of these products. Thus, China has become a principal location for the manufacturers and exporters of plastic products.

– In 2018, China is a major producer and consumer of polyolefin in the world, plastics export from India reached USD 4.37 billion, wherein exports of raw plastic material reached USD 2.62 billion in 2018.

– India is planning to have 18 plastic parks and government may be investing around USD 6.2 million in the upcoming years for increasing the domestic production of plastics.

– All such factors are expected to increase the market for polymerization catalysts in the Asia-Pacific region.

Target Audience of Polymerization Catalysts Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Polymerization Catalysts Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Polymerization Catalysts market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Polymerization Catalysts market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Polymerization Catalysts market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Polymerization Catalysts market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Polymerization Catalysts market studied.

Detailed TOC of Polymerization Catalysts Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expansion of Polymer Resin Production

4.1.2 Increasing Refinery Market Output

4.1.3 Increasing Consumption of Polymers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Classification

5.1.1 Polyolefin Catalysts

5.1.2 Condensation Polymer Catalysts

5.1.3 Thermosetting Polymer Catalysts

5.1.4 Additional Polymer Catalysts

5.2 Catalysts

5.2.1 Zeigler-Natta

5.2.2 Single-site

5.2.3 Chromium

5.2.4 Peroxide

5.2.5 Other Catalysts

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Clariant AG

6.4.5 Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd.

6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.7 Haldor Topsoe AS

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.9 INEOS

6.4.10 Johnson Matthey

6.4.11 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.13 Nouryon (Previously AkzoNobel)

6.4.14 NOVA Chemicals Corporation

6.4.15 Toho Titanium Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Univation Technologies LLC

6.4.17 W R Grace & Co.

6.4.18 Zeochem AG

6.4.19 Zeolyst International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Consistent Technological Advancements Catering to the Growing Demand

7.2 Other Opportunities

