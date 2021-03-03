Categories
Mainframe Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Mainframe

Mainframe Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mainframe industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Mainframe market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Mainframe:

  • A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

    Mainframe Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • IBM (USA)
  • Unisys (USA)
  • Fujitsu (JP)

    Scope of Report:

  • IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.
  • Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.
  • This report focuses on the Mainframe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • z Systems
  • ClearPath Dorado Systems
  • GS21 Series

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Cloud
  • Big Data
  • Mobile

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Mainframe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mainframe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mainframe in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Mainframe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Mainframe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Mainframe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mainframe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Mainframe Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Mainframe Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

