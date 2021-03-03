Blood Irradiation Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Blood Irradiation Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Blood Irradiation industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Blood Irradiation market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Blood Irradiation:

Irradiation of human blood is used to avoid the TA-GVHD (transfusion-associated graft-versus-host-disease), a rare but devastating adverse effect of leukocytes present in blood component for immunocompetent transfusion recipients. Blood Irradiation Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Wuhan HNC Technology Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Gengsheng Health Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

O3Vets

STS Steuerungstechnik + Strahlenchutz GmbH

Best Theratronics

Hitaci

Gilardoni

Gamma-Service

Cegelec

Rad Source

JL SHEPHERD & ASSOCIATES

Shinva Medical

NPIC

The classification of Blood Irradiation includes X-ray blood irradiation and Gamma-ray blood irradiation. And the proportion of X-ray blood irradiation in 2017 is about 52, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Blood Irradiation is widely used in blood bank, hospital and research institutions. The most proportion of blood irradiation is used in blood bank, and the proportion in 2017 is about 74.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 44% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest sales place with the Sales market share of 26%.

The worldwide market for Blood Irradiation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 58 million USD in 2024, from 44 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Blood Irradiation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

X-ray Blood Irradiation

Gamma-ray Blood Irradiation Market Segment by Application:

Blood Bank

Hospital