Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polish Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Biocides and Disinfectants

– Biocides are widely used in cooling water treatment plants. Cooling water towers are ideal locations for the growth of microorganisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa. If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime that acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, resulting in reduced system efficiency, increased corrosion rates, and reduced water flow.

– Thus, to maintain cooling water systems at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slime, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from the cooling water systems. These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas, and swimming pools.

– Biocides are also used online or as a part of a water cleaning program, in order to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the reverse osmosis (RO) system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane. The market has been promoting newly designed biocides like etrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS). Unlike conventional biocides, these biocides have relatively lower toxicity, rapid breakdown in the environment, and rapid breakdown.

– In Poland, biocides and disinfectants are majorly used in municipal and chemical manufacturing (including petrochemicals) industry.

– The demand for water treatment chemicals, especially biocides and disinfectants, are expected to increase, owing to a growth in the chemical manufacturing industry and the growing demand for potable drinking water due to rapid industrialization.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

Growing Usage in the Mining and Mineral Processing Industry

– Poland is one of the most important producers of coal and copper in Europe. It is the second largest coal mining country in Europe and the ninth in the world.

– Most of the mines in Poland are coal mines, followed by copper mines, nickel, and salt mines.

– Water availability and quality plays an important role in almost all mining and mineral processing activities.

– Mining and mineral processing industries are one of the major users of water treatment chemicals, owing to their vast usage of water. They predominantly recycle the water they use and return it to the source.

– In the case of water that is taken from dirty lakes, the returned water is cleaner than the intake water. Most water taken is returned to the source and less water is wasted in evaporation.

– Corrosion inhibitors are the largest used chemicals in this segment.

– Scale inhibitors are important, as the water contains various salts that cause scaling in the equipment. Water taken from dirty lakes is treated with biocides to control the biological organisms that could cause damage to the heat exchanger equipment.

– The Polish mining industry is undergoing a change, after experiencing a decrease in recent years. The country relies heavily on this energy resource and the government will have to take measures to sustain and boost the mining sector.

– All the above mentioned factors are expected to boost the mining and mineral processing industry in the country, in turn, offering opportunities for the growth of the water treatment chemical market.

Detailed TOC of Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s FIve Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Policies and Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Flocculant

5.1.1.1 Natural

5.1.1.2 Artificial

5.1.1.2.1 Organic

5.1.1.2.2 Inorganic

5.1.2 Coagulant

5.1.3 Biocide and Disinfectant

5.1.4 Defoamer and Defoaming Agent

5.1.5 pH Adjuster and Softener

5.1.6 Corrosion Inhibitor

5.1.7 Scale Inhibitor

5.1.8 Other Products

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power

5.2.2 Oil and Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing (including Petrochemicals)

5.2.4 Mining and Mineral Processing

5.2.5 Municipal

5.2.6 Food and Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp and Paper

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (includes Textiles, Institutions, and Commercial Sectors)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Croda International Plc

6.4.2 Accepta

6.4.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Donau Chemie AG

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 HELAMIN

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

6.4.11 Kemira

6.4.12 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.13 LANXESS

6.4.14 Lonza

6.4.15 SNF S.A.S

6.4.16 Solenis

6.4.17 SUEZ

6.4.18 Thermax Global

6.4.19 Veolia Water Technologies

6.4.20 PCC Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

