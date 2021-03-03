Point of Sale Terminals Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Point of Sale Terminals Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Point of sale is the time and location where a transaction is completed. A POS system is computer hardware and software, that manages the transaction during the sale of a product or a service. It helps to store, capture, share, and report data related to the sales transaction. It eases the shopping experience and helps to expedite the checkout process, resulting in customer satisfaction. Inventory management, stock in hand, availability of a product, and pricing information are major data that are acquired from the systems.

Key Market Trends:

Ease of Use and Increased Efficiency Driving the Growth of Point of Sale Terminals Market

– Point-of-sale systems have emerged as a reliable alternative to traditional cash registry systems. These systems give merchants multiple capabilities, such as tracking of sales, faster checkouts, easy forwarding of orders, monitoring the inventory, secure payments, etc.

– These features enable merchants to increase productivity, and subsequently, sales. The new generation systems need minimal interaction from a technician to install the systems, as these devices with plug-and-play capabilities are being deployed with most of the pre-installed software components.

– This eliminates the hassles of setting up the system for users and thus makes it easy for small and medium merchants to adopt these systems. Thus, the ease of use offered by the systems and increased efficiency are driving the growth of these systems across the globe.

– Moreover, debit card, credit card, and e-wallet will completely change the dynamics of POS payment in the subsequent year replacing the cash payment at POS terminals. This is due to a surge in online payments, and growing adaption among people.

North America to Dominate the Point of Sale Terminals Market

– North America is the largest segment of the market studied. The significant share of the region can be primarily attributed to the adoption of POS terminals across various industries, particularly retail, entertainment, and healthcare.

– The United States is a major segment in the global and North American POS terminal markets. For several years, various types of POS terminals are being used in outlets in the country, thus boosting the need for replacement with updated technologies.

– The emergence of POS terminals would go a long way in bolstering the regional market. The increased competitiveness among the vendors and manufacturers is expected to bring about interesting growth prospects in the world of automation.

– North America is coveted for its consumer spending power and will continue to present a highly competitive and lucrative market.

Detailed TOC of Point of Sale Terminals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Ease of Use and Increased Efficiency

4.3.2 High Returns on Investments

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rising Security Concerns

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Growth of MPOS Systems in Developing Economies

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Fixed Point-of-sale Terminals

5.2.2 Mobile Point-of-sale Terminals

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Entertainment

5.3.2 Hospitality

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.3 VeriFone System Inc. (Francisco Partners)

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Inc.

6.1.5 MICROS Systems Inc. (Oracle)

6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.7 Ingenico SA

6.1.8 NEC Corporation

6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.10 PAX Technology

6.1.11 Dell Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

