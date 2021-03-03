Plastic Additives Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Plastic Additives Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Plastic Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Plastic Additives Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Plastic Additives Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Plastic Additives Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Plastic Additives Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Plastic Additives Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

– The packaging industry mostly relies on polymers for the packaging and decoration of its end-user products. Factors leading to the increased application of polymers in the packaging industry are certain properties of polymers, including lightweight, availability in different colors, low reactivity, chemical, and moisture resistance, etc.

– The usage of suitable plastic additives contributes toward extended lifetime, appearance, thermal protection, clarity, low haze, and improved mechanical properties, which are the most important factors for packaging.

– Major forms of plastics used in the packaging industry are polyethylene terephthalate (PET/PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene, polystyrene, etc.

– One of the main applications of packaging is in the food and beverage industry. With the increase in the awareness toward hygiene and health among the global population, the packaging industry is also growing at a steady pace.

– Packaging of food items is a process that continually responds to the changes in demand and supply, which are the results of adaptations to the varying demands of the consumers, changes in retail practices, technological innovations, and new developments in legislation, especially, with respect to environmental concerns.

– A wide range of additives is available for enhancing the performance and appearance of food packaging, where polymer additives are important areas of innovation for packaging materials.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the demand for the PVC during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is one of the lucrative markets for plastic additives, due to the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor. All plastics products are made from essential polymers, mixed with a complex blend of materials, collectively known as plastic additives. China is one of the largest producers of plastic materials in the world, accounting for ~30% of the global plastics production.

– Packaging is the largest end user for the plastics industry, accounting for more than one-quarter of total plastics usage. The rapid development of e-commerce has greatly promoted the development of the packaging industry in the country. With the rise in demand for lighter, cheaper, and more convenient packaging from consumers, the packaging sector in China is set to experience rapid growth, during the forecast period, which, in turn, is expected to boost the plastic additives market.

– For roughly three decades, China’s booming economy has offered consumer product companies some of the world’s greatest growth opportunities. Attracted by the huge potential of Chinese consumer goods market, many foreign companies have entered China and set up production units. With the growth of consumer goods production, plastic additive consumption may also see increased demand.

– As living conditions continue to improve in China, people are becoming increasingly willing to invest in home decoration. Consumers’ increasing purchasing power has majorly boosted the furniture market. Chinese furniture market is increasing, with the emergence of the new middle class population. Plastic additives are used to manufacture plastic furniture.

Detailed TOC of Plastic Additives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastics in Several Applications

4.1.2 Growing Construction Activity in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.3 Extensive Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations to Prohibit Plastic Usage, by Different Countries

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Lubricants

5.1.2 Processing Aids (Fluoropolymer-based)

5.1.3 Flow Improvers

5.1.4 Slip Additives

5.1.5 Antistatic Additives

5.1.6 Pigment Wetting Agents

5.1.7 Filler Dispersants

5.1.8 Antifog Additives

5.1.9 Plasticizers

5.1.10 Stabilizers

5.1.11 Flame Retardants

5.1.12 Impact Modifiers

5.1.13 Other Types

5.2 By Plastic Type

5.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.2 Polystyrene (PS)

5.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.4 Polyamides (PA)

5.2.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.2.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.2.7 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.2.8 Other Plastic Types

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Packaging

5.3.2 Consumer Goods

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Russia

5.4.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Adeka Corporation

6.4.2 Baerlocher Gmbh

6.4.3 Basf Se

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Emerald Performance Materials

6.4.7 Evonik Industries Ag

6.4.8 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.9 Kaneka Corporation

6.4.10 Lanxess

6.4.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.12 Nouryon

6.4.13 SABO Spa

6.4.14 Songwon

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Research to Develop Bio-based Plastics

7.2 Innovative Product Applications

7.3 Increasing Demand for Plastics in the Aerospace Industry

