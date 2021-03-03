Plasterboard Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Plasterboard Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Plasterboard market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Residential Industry

– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of plasterboard, during the forecast period.

– Despite the higher demand, there is still a significant undersupply to meet demand of housing, globally. This is presenting a major opportunity for investors and developers to embrace alternative methods of construction and new partnerships, to bring forward development.

– The highest growth is expected to be registered in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the expanding housing construction market in China and India. The Asia-Pacific has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

– In India, the government initiated project ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which is expected to immensely drive the low-cost residential construction segment in the country, throughout the forecast period.

– Owing to the increasing middle-class population and residential buildings construction, coupled with the government initiatives and investments, the demand for plasterboard in the residential sector, across all the regions, is expected to increase during the forecast period.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and it is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the growing industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Moreover, in order to contain the growing greenhouse gas predicaments in the country’s major cities, the country’s national climate commitment calls for 50% of all new buildings constructed by 2020 to be certified as green buildings, while its 13th Five Year Plan prioritizes building efficiency. Following these commitments, the country’s green building sector is expected to increase from 5% to 28% by 2030, representing a USD 12.9 trillion investment opportunity.

– Overall, the market studied is projected to increase at high rates, owing to the rapid growth of the construction industry in the country.

Detailed TOC of Plasterboard Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Demand for Dry Construction Methods over Wet Methods

4.1.2 Ease of Installation and Replacement

4.1.3 Demand for Fire-resistant Construction Materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Among Residential End-users

4.2.2 Lack of Availability of Plasterboard Waste Disposal Plants

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Form

5.1.1 Square-edge

5.1.2 Tapered

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Damp-roof Plasterboard

5.2.2 Fire-resistant Plasterboard

5.2.3 Impact-resistant Plasterboard

5.2.4 Insulated Plasterboard

5.2.5 Moisture-resistant Plasterboard

5.2.6 Sound-resistant Plasterboard

5.2.7 Standard Plasterboard

5.2.8 Thermal Plasterboard

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Non-residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

6.4.2 Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc.

6.4.3 Ayhaco Gypsum Products

6.4.4 Etex Group

6.4.5 Fletcher Building Ltd

6.4.6 Georgia Pacific LLC

6.4.7 Gyprock

6.4.8 Gypsemna

6.4.9 Gypsum Management and Supply Inc.

6.4.10 Gyptec Iberica

6.4.11 Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd

6.4.12 LafargeHolcim Ltd

6.4.13 Mada Gypsum Company

6.4.14 National Gypsum Company

6.4.15 Saint-Gobain SA

6.4.16 Siniat Ltd

6.4.17 Tanzania Gypsum Limited

6.4.18 USG Corporation, Boral Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Lightweight Plasterboards

7.2 Other Opportunities

