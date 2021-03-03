Plant Growth Regulators Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Plant Growth Regulators Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Plant growth regulators are chemical compounds, other than nutrients, that modify plant physiological processes. Crop-specific product development has been the major strategy adopted in the plant growth regulator industry to gain better market penetration throughout the world.

Key Market Trends:

The Plant Growth Regulators Market is Segmented by Type (Cytokinins, Auxins, Gibberlins and Other Types)

The plant growth regulators market is described on the basis of types, crop application, and geography. Among all the growth regulators, cytokinins are widely consumed and accounts for around 40% of the market share. Cytokinins are also the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, as they enhance stress tolerance and stimulate protein synthesis. Auxin is the second-largest segment, and the consumption is expected to expand with demand for medicinal plants and growth in turf and landscaping. Cereals and oilseeds are the major consumers of plant growth regulators, followed by fruits and vegetables, together accounting for 75% of the market share.

Europe Dominates the Market

Europe is the largest market accounting for around 45% of the market share. Growth in consumption of organic food is driving the market in this region. North America is the second-largest market and the market is expected to expand with increased supply of quality products from key players. Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR, due to growth in rate of adoption of sustainable farming and increased organic food consumption. China and India are the high growth markets in the region, whereas Southeast Asian countries are the potential markets and Brazil is the major market in South America.

Detailed TOC of Plant Growth Regulators Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Cytokinins

5.1.2 Auxins

5.1.3 Gibberlins

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Crop-based

5.2.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.1.2 Oilseeds

5.2.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.2 Non-crop-based

5.2.2.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass

5.2.2.2 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Thailand

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer Crop Science

6.3.3 DowDuPont

6.3.4 Crop Care Australia Pty Ltd

6.3.5 Barclay Crop Protection

6.3.6 Sumitomo Chemical Australia Pty Ltd

6.3.7 NuFarm Ltd

6.3.8 Redox Industries ltd

6.3.9 Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd

6.3.11 Fine Americas Inc.

6.3.12 Chemtura AgroSolutions

6.3.13 Valent BioSciences Corporation

6.3.14 Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co. Ltd

6.3.15 Tri-DWARF Industrial Co. Ltd

6.3.16 WinField Solutions LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

