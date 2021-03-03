Pigments Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Pigments Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry

– Pigments are majorly used in paints and coatings production. These are engineered, enabling them with properties to withstand the tough demands, without compromising on the coating performance.

– In the construction industry, architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in their production. Thus, rising construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific is a major driver for the pigment market.

– Furthermore, in the automotive sector, paints and coatings are used in the interior, as well as exterior parts of the vehicle, as they impart protection and appeal to vehicles. They are used in metallic parts, as well as plastic vehicle components of automobiles.

– The primary reason for using automotive coatings is to protect the vehicle parts against various aggressive environmental agents, such as sunlight, corrosive materials, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing, and blowing sand, among others. In addition, these coatings are used in automotive body shops and repair centers for vehicle refinishing.

– Thus, the increasing demand for paints and coatings in the construction and automotive industry is likely to drive up the demand for pigments at a significant rate ,in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market, primarily due to the increasing demand for construction activities in China and India. Furthermore, the paints and coatings segment accounts for the largest share of the market, and is estimated to be the fastest growing end-user industry. Architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in their production. In China, government spending has been increasing in the construction of affordable housing facilities, in order to cater to the housing demand. In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. In the government’s budget for 2017-2018, the construction sector was allotted USD 61.92 billion. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country, with plans to devise a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approval for the construction projects. Thus, all such construction activities and favorable government measures are expected to boost the construction activities in the region, which is further projected to boost the demand for paint and coating, thereby, increasing the demand for pigments.

Detailed TOC of Pigments Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Paints and Coatings in the Automotive Industry in Europe and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Consistent Industrial Developments in Middle East and Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Consistent Demand from the Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations on Coatings

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Inorganic

5.1.1.1 Titanium Dioxide

5.1.1.2 Zinc Oxide

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Organic

5.1.3 Specialty Pigments and Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Paints and Coatings

5.2.2 Textiles

5.2.3 Printing Inks

5.2.4 Plastics

5.2.5 Leather

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis**

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Altana AG

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 DIC Corporation

6.3.4 Clariant

6.3.5 The Chemours Company

6.3.6 The National Titanium Dioxide Company Ltd (Cristal)

6.3.7 Kronos Worldwide Inc.

6.3.8 Lanxess AG

6.3.9 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

6.3.10 Venator Materials PLC

6.3.11 Tronox

6.3.12 Merck KGaA

6.3.13 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.3.14 Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus toward Eco-friendly Products

7.2 Rising Demand for Reliable Commercial Products, like 3D Printing Material

