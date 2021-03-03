Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The piezoresistive effect is a change in the electrical resistivity of a semiconductor or metal when mechanical strain is applied. Piezoresistive pressure sensors are widely used for controlling and monitoring applications by MEMS technology. In the area of application, industries, such as biomedical and aerospace are comparatively more precise in terms of size and weight requirements by which they are gaining more traction in the aviation sector providing fine sensitivity, as well as better linearity.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry is Expected to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– Piezoresistive transducers implanted in a silicon wafer with bulk micromachined diaphragms have become the dominant technology for producing automotive pressure sensors. Ceramic has an inert nature to the majority of liquids in the automotive environment, such as to fuels, oil, brake fluids, cleaners, and water, among others. A strong design of sensors will enhance the reliability and long operational life of pressure sensors in the conditions, to provide formidable results.

– Due to the increase in population, there is a consistent interest and demand for passenger vehicles and cars. For a normal buyer, cars are solid alternatives, as they have better eco-friendliness and security highlights. These components drive the development of premium vehicles which keeps on driving the offers of light vehicles, which in total add to an expansion in the demand for pressure sensors in the forecast period.

Designers use automotive piezoresistive pressure sensors primarily in three application areas namely, engine optimization, emission control, and safety enhancement. For average, cars are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency, safety features, and are getting smarter. These factors drive the growth of the piezoresistive pressure sensors market and this huge growth for the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the adoption of pressure sensors for different applications in the automotive industry.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– The region has a very active industrial sector and is influencing a robust growth in the automotive, as well as the healthcare industry and hence, has the potential to remain one of the strong markets in the piezoresistive pressure sensors market. The United States contributes to the majority of the market share in the region, followed by Canada, as per research. The United States is expected to occupy more than three – quarters of the entire North American market share in the global market.

– The rapid growth in the sale of force sensors in the United States is majorly driven by automotive end-markets, partially due to the huge product obsolescence in the occupant weight sensing applications. Due to this, new business opportunities have emerged in the market.

– Due to awareness toward fuel economy and upcoming emission requirements, there is a rapid growth in the market. In Canada, low cost, compact size, eco-friendly nature, and bulk manufacturing capability, are the key drivers for the growth of the market share in North America.

– Apart from it, the automotive sector application segment is leading the Asia-Pacific pressure sensor market, due to the increasing demand of automotive light vehicle production, due to which in coming years the growth rate will tend to increase.

Detailed TOC of Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Emphasis on Miniaturization of Equipment

4.3.2 Need for Robust Design and Enhanced Performance in Rugged Environment

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Technical Issues associated with the involvement of Smaller Components

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Silicon

5.1.2 Ceramic

5.1.3 Other Materials

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Oil and Gas

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BD Sensors GmBH

6.1.2 Impress Sensors and Systems Ltd

6.1.3 Metallux SA

6.1.4 All Sensors Corporation

6.1.5 Kistler Group

6.1.6 BCM Sensor Technologies BVBA

6.1.7 First Sensor AG

6.1.8 Ninghai Sendo Sensor Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Rosemount Inc. (Emerson Electric Company)

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.11 Pewatron AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

