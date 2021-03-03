Phthalic Anhydride Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Phthalic Anhydride Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Phthalic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Alkyd Resin to Emerge as one of the Fastest Growing Application

– By application, alkyd resins attribute to approximately 20% of the global phthalic anhydride market, by application, in 2018. Phthalic anhydride has been considered as a major reference resin, used for the manufacturing of alkyd resin-based paints & coatings.

– Alkyd resins are produced by heating polyhydric alcohols with diacids or their anhydrides. The alkyd coatings are the most highly consumed coatings across the world. They can be available as short oil, medium oil, long oil, and ultra-long alkyd resins. Long oil alkyd resins have good wood penetration properties; thus, they are suitable for wood stains.

– Moreover, these resins are widely used for the production of high-performance materials such as solvent-based architectural coatings.

– Paints & coatings, with excellent anti-corrosive properties, can be prepared by long oil alkyd resins that are modified with maleic anhydride and phthalic anhydride.

– Factors such as growing consumption of alkyd resins in developing economies owing to the rising paints & coatings industry, are in turn increasing the demand for phthalic anhydride market.

Asia-Pacific region to Dominate the Market

– China is the largest consumer of phthalic anhydride in the Asia-Pacific region and the demand is expected to grow further in the coming years due to several factors.

– With the decreasing prices of naphthalene and low operating costs involved in the production, the capacity of phthalic anhydride is also increasing in the country.

– New phthalic anhydride producing facilities are being setup by manufacturers, such as Tangshan Risun Chemical and Handan Xinbao Coal Chemical, in China in 2018.

– Additionally, China is the largest consumer of plastics in the global scenario. The demand for plastics, such as PVC, is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the country in the near future, owing to the expanding packaging and manufacturing sectors.

– The Chinese manufacturing industry is expected to grow, on an average, by more than 7-8% every year, with transportation and heavy equipment manufacturing being the major growth segments.

– Owing to these factors, the demand for plasticizers in China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for phthalic anhydride used in plasticizers.

– Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the consumption of phthalic anhydride for various applications through the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Phthalic Anhydride Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Phthalates due to its Toxicity

4.2.2 Development of Bio-based Alternative of Phthalic Anhydride

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Import & Export Trends

4.7 Price Trends

4.8 Supply Scenario

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Plasticizers

5.1.2 Alkyd Resins

5.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Plastics

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Spain

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.4 I G Petrochemicals Limited

6.4.5 Koppers Inc.

6.4.6 LANXESS

6.4.7 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

6.4.8 NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

6.4.9 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Polynt SpA

6.4.11 Stepan Company

6.4.12 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Use of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers

7.2 Capacity Expansion for Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives

