Philippines Roofing Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Key Market Trends:

Metal Roofing to Dominate the Market

– Metal roofing is the most popular option for residential roofs in the Philippines. The largest metal roofing sheet is the most consolidated type of metal roofing, while the smallest wedge panels have been developed in the recent decades, to simulate the appearance of tiles and slates.

– Metal roofing’s life expectancy is more than thrice the durability of asphalt shingles, and warranties vary widely. However, the most companies back their products for 20 to 50 years.

– Metal roofing is also highly customizable. There are varieties of metal roofing designs, along with various lengths, widths, and thicknesses, which can contribute to the uniqueness of the house. Apart from these advantages of metal roof, it is also energy-efficient and affordable.

– Most of the metal roofing materials can be installed on gently pitched roofs without leaking, where minimum roof pitch typically is 3-in-12 (the roof rises 3 inches for each horizontal foot).

– Therefore, the metal roofing market in the Philippines is expected to grow at a high rate, during the forecast period.

Residential Construction to Dominate the Market

– Residential construction accounted for the largest share in the market studied, in 2018. The three most common types of roofing for traditional residential houses in the Philippines are asphalt, wood (cedar), and metal.

– In the residential segment, single-type houses contributed a major share, with 84.6% or 25,254, out of all the residential constructions.

– Single-type and duplex/quadruple-type houses are almostthe only consumers for roofing materials, while apartments with penthouses can be of very least significance in creating the demand for roofing materials.

– These growth trends are anticipated to boost the roofing market in the Philippines, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Philippines Roofing Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Huge Growth in Construction Activities

4.1.2 Gain in the Trend of Green Buildings

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Tile Roofing

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alpha Pro Steel Makers

6.4.2 BP Canada

6.4.3 Colorsteel Systems Corporation

6.4.4 DN Steel

6.4.5 FEROOF Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Fletcher Building Roof Tile Group

6.4.7 Jacinto Color Steel Inc.

6.4.8 Marusugi Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Metalink

6.4.10 Onduline

6.4.11 Philsteel Holdings Corporation

6.4.12 Puyat Steel Corporation

6.4.13 Sanlex Roofmaster Center Co. Inc.

6.4.14 Sheehan Inc.

6.4.15 Terral

6.4.16 Union Galvasteel Corporation

6.4.17 Wienerberger AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Major Ongoing and Upcoming Infrastructure Projects

7.2 Growing Prominence of Solar Rooftop Installations

