Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Hybrids are produced by crossing two inbred, genetically fixed varieties of a particular crop. The companies in the hybrid rice seed industry operate in B2B and B2C formats. The end users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in agricultural production.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Government Initiatives, like Food Staples Self-sufficiency Program

Rice is an important food crop, as well as a source of livelihood in the Philippines. The intakes from the “Food Staples Sufficiency Program 2011-2016” reveals that more than two million households are engaged in rice-based farming and trading for a living in the country. The report also mentions that around 45% of the calorie intake of the Filipinos comes from rice. Rice imports went up, owing to the growing population and increased incomes, particularly among the lower-income consumer groups. Imports as a proportion of consumption escalated to 16.4% in 2006-2010, from less than 1.4% in 2000’s. These supply shortages and price instability can further have serious implications for poverty and hunger in the country. Thus, in order to address these supply shortages, the government has taken an initiative named Food Staples Self-sufficiency Program (FSSP) to boost the overall agricultural productivity, in order to achieve the national goal of self-sufficiency. This policy provided the rice producers a stable and remunerative environment, conducive to invest in higher farm productivity. While rice is the main focus of FSSP, other equally healthy staples are also included in the program.

Increased Adoption toward Modern Rice Varieties

Over the years, technological innovations have been prominent in rice production in the Philippines. The establishment of two rice R&D institutions, namely, the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), paved the way for an extensive development of modern rice technologies in the Philippines. According to the International Rice Research Institute Data verse analysis, the choice of a rice variety to plant depends on many reasons, including high yielding, faster maturity rate, high milling recovery, and intermediate amylose content. Moreover, in the early 2000’s, the total rice area planted to modern varieties was 75% in both irrigated and rainfed areas, which increased to 100% in 2003. This further dropped down to 88%, in 2016. This sharp decline is primarily attributed to the modern varieties (developed in 2016) that failed to meet the desired yielding choices of the farmers.

Detailed TOC of Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Governmental Distribution Channel

5.1.2 Private Distribution Channel

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bayer Crop Science Inc.

6.3.2 Bioseed Research Philippines Inc.

6.3.3 Advanta Limited

6.3.4 Pioneer Hi-Bred Philippines Inc.

6.3.5 SL Agritech Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

