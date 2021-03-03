Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Key Market Trends:

The Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

– Owing to the need to dissipate large amounts of heat from the semiconductor device junction to ambient surroundings, phase change thermal interface materials (PCTIMs) are penetrating the consumer electronics industry. PCTIMs are polymer-based systems, proven to address critical heating issues and provide long-term reliability performance.

– In consumer electronics, PCTIM finds a wide range of applications, since it plays a major role in helping smoothen out temperature fluctuations. PCTIM is the only technology, which can curb temperature increase in semiconductor applications, without causing cost and space expenses.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront of the global demand for electronics. The demand for PCTIM in Asia-Pacific is witnessing high growth, owing to rapid internet penetration in the developing countries. Video-on-demand (VoD) and internet-only shows are growing in popularity, thereby increasing the demand for larger displays, like laptops and tablets.

– The consumer electronics industry has reached maturity in North America and Europe. Lack of purchasing intent from the consumers, declining innovation, and security concerns are the reasons for the stall in the growth of the market. However, the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to replace the traditional categories. Despite its slow growth, IoT, along with smart homes, is expected to spur the demand for PCTIMs in developed countries.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– With over 30% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for phase change thermal interface materials, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for electronics in the region.

– China and Japan account for over 73% of the demand for phase change thermal interface materials, and China is the major shareholder of the market demand in the region.

– An increase in the demand of China’s electronic devices and domestically designed CPUs (Central Processing Units) and DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) has led to a significant increase in the demand for PCTIMs.

– China has faced increasing challenges in information and network security, which has led the government to increase its investments in the development and deployment of domestic CPUs. The PCTIMs are required for the development of the domestic CPUs. Hence, the Chinese electronics industry may boost the market, during the forecast period.

– Japan is a hub for R&D and technological advancements. Canon, Casio, Panasonic, Sony, and Toshiba are some of the major electronic companies based in the country. The demand from these players helps the market regain its pace, during the forecast period, due to the requirement of PCTIMs in electronic goods.

– Furthermore, India and ASEAN countries are the growth wagons for the market demand in the region. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the phase change thermal interface materials market.

