Phase Change Materials Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Phase Change Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

– The building and construction industry has witnessed a significant growth worldwide. There is continuous technological advancement to produce high-quality materials for building and construction activities. Phase change material is one such development, which is slowly penetrating the global construction industry.

– Developed economies in the Europe and North American regions are witnessing a strong demand for high-end infrastructure projects, which in turn, generates demand for high-quality building and construction materials and services.

– Leading construction companies are looking to leverage this demand and are incorporating high-quality materials, such as phase change material in its design. In residential buildings, phase change material finds a wide range of applications, since it plays a major role in helping to smooth out temperature fluctuations. In fact, phase change material is the only technology that can curb temperature increase in indoor application, without causing energy expenses.

– The demand for phase change material in the construction industry is growing rapidly in North America. Green buildings that include smart features to ensure energy-efficiency, which attracts the highest interest, uses phase change material in its construction. This has made these buildings gain higher LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) ratings by the United States Green Building Council.

– The demand for phase change materials in Asia-Pacific is also witnessing moderate growth, owing to rapid urbanization and the growing demand for sustainable buildings, despite the soaring property prices.

Europe Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Europe has the highest share in the market, accounting for a share of approximately 30% in the global market, in 2018.

– The European market is primarily driven by the increase in the demand from the end-user industries, including building and construction, packaging, textile, electronics, and transportation. In Europe, packaging is also one of the major industries, where phase change materials are used for food packaging, medical packaging, and biological and chemical packaging.

– Germany is the largest consumer of phase change materials in Europe. The use of phase change materials is prominent in the construction industry, as the country is focusing on energy-efficient buildings.

– Phase change materials are widely used in electronics. The German electronics industry holds a major share in Europe and also across the world, aiding to its significant turnover over the years. Phase change materials are widely used in heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. With the increasing domestic and global demand for electronics and Germany’s transition toward renewable energies, the demand for phase change materials in the German electronics industry is also expected to grow during the forecast period.

– The large market size, coupled with the huge growth of Europe, is quite instrumental in expansion of the phase change materials market.

Detailed TOC of Phase Change Materials Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

4.1.2 Environmental Concerns over Reducing Greenhouse Emissions

4.1.3 Growing Global Trend toward Energy Saving and Sustainable Development

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Material and Manufacturing Process

4.2.2 Hazardous Nature of Phase Change Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Organic

5.1.2 Inorganic

5.1.3 Bio-based

5.2 By Encapsulation Technology

5.2.1 Macro

5.2.2 Micro

5.2.3 Molecular

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Building and Construction

5.3.2 Packaging

5.3.3 Textiles

5.3.4 Electronics

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Top Players

6.4.1.1 DowDupont

6.4.1.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc.

6.4.1.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

6.4.1.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.4.1.5 Croda International PLC

6.4.1.6 TCP Reliable Inc.

6.4.2 Other Players

6.4.2.1 AI Technology Inc.

6.4.2.2 Climator Sweden AB

6.4.2.3 Cosella-Dorken Products Inc.

6.4.2.4 Datum Phase Change Ltd

6.4.2.5 Schoeller Textiles AG

6.4.2.6 PCM Products Ltd

6.4.2.7 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. (PCES)

6.4.2.8 Phase Change Products Pty Ltd (PCP)

6.4.2.9 Pluss Polymers Pvt Ltd

6.4.2.10 Rubitherm Technologies Ltd

6.4.2.11 Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.2.12 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.2.13 Appvion Inc.

6.4.2.14 Entropy Solutions LLC

6.4.2.15 Kaplan Energy

6.4.2.16 Aavid Kunze GmbH (Boyd Corporation)

6.4.2.17 Laird Technologies

6.4.2.18 Sonoco Thermosafe (SON)

6.4.2.19 National Gypsum Company

6.4.2.20 Outlast Technologies LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Applications in the Textile Industry

7.2 Development of Phase Change Thermal Interface Material

7.3 Rising Awareness of Bio-based Phase Change Materials

7.4 Niche Applications

7.4.1 Phase Change Memory

7.4.2 Nano-scale Switching

7.4.3 Glazing

7.4.4 Other Applications

