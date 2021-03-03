Pharmaceutical Packaging Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Pharmaceutical packaging is the packages and the packaging processes for the pharmaceutical process where several raw materials, such as glass, plastic resins, etc, find application in the production of pharmaceutical packaging. Due to advanced and diverse drug-producing industries, the global demand will come from the developed economies. Based on drug delivery, the oral segment may lead the pharmaceutical packaging market in future. Oral drug delivery mode is widely used to administer drugs through mouth, which proves to be an easy and efficient method of drug administration.

Key Market Trends:

Plastic to be the Prominent Pharmaceutical Packaging Solution

– Plastic packaging is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period because plastic is lightweight and easy to handle. Plastics are the most used material used in pharmaceutical packaging. Plastics have been gaining increasing importance in the packaging of pharmaceutical goods due to properties such as barrier against moisture, high dimensional stability, high impact strength, resistance to strain, low water absorption, transparency, resistance to heat and flame, etc.

– Plastics and polymer are used in pharmaceutical packaging for making bottles, cartridges, dry powder, metered dose inhalers, nebulizers, and pre-fillable syringes

– PVC is the third-most widely produced synthetic plastic polymer and used worldwide for packaging pharmaceutical products. The market value of PVC plastic is increasing globally due to its very dense nature compared to most plastics and is readily available with cheap price. As it is primary packaging materials, so it protects the pharmaceutical product against oxygen and odour, water vapour transmission, moisture, contamination and bacteria. These properties make PVC material a good choice for blister packaging. PVC mono films protect medicines from sunlight and UV rays.

– The growth of PVC market will exponentially increase the growth of pharmaceutical packaging in the future as people are becoming more conscious towards their health.

North America to Occupy Largest Share

– North America is known for its technological development and product innovations, which is motivating manufacturers to produce high-class packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Major factors driving the growth of the North American pharmaceutical packaging market include the contribution of nanotechnology advancement in manufacturing processes and technological innovation, growing demand for drug delivery devices & blister packaging, to the pharmaceutical packaging market.

– The United States will continue to be the largest national pharmaceutical packaging market as its advanced drug-producing sector commercializes new sophisticated therapies with specialized packaging needs. Advances in pharmaceutical packaging in the country are focused on improving the barrier properties of the packaging material.

– As people are becoming more health conscious and adopting a healthy lifestyle in the United States and Canada, the sale of a pharmaceutical drug is increasing that makes the sales of pharmaceutical packaging product such as a refillable syringe, vial, blister packs, etc. There is a need for constant innovation in the United States market, as stringent regulations by agencies, such as the FDA, require manufacturers to comply with stringent regulations while packaging drugs in the region.

Detailed TOC of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 INTRODUCTION of Regulatory Standards on Packaging and Stringent Norms against Counterfeit Products

4.3.2 Impact of Nanotechnology due to Innovative and New-Gen Packaging Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Cost Due to Suppliers Bargaining Power

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastics

5.1.2 Paper & Paperboard

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Metal

5.1.5 Other Matetials

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Primary Packaging

5.2.1.1 Bottles

5.2.1.2 Blister Packaging

5.2.1.3 Prefillable Syringes

5.2.1.4 Vials & Ampuls

5.2.1.5 Other Primary Packaging Products

5.2.2 Secondary Packaging

5.2.2.1 Closures

5.2.2.2 Containers

5.2.2.3 Labels

5.2.2.4 Packaging Accessories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Turkey

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 3M Company

6.1.3 Schott AG

6.1.4 WestRock Company

6.1.5 Berry Global, Inc.

6.1.6 McKesson Corporation

6.1.7 AptarGroup, Inc.

6.1.8 Klöckner Pentaplast Group

6.1.9 CCL Industries Inc.

6.1.10 FlexiTuff International Ltd.

6.1.11 Gerresheimer AG

6.1.12 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

6.1.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.14 Vetter Pharma International GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

