Pet Food Packaging Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This "Pet Food Packaging Market" report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Pet food customers not only are looking for packaging that will keep their products fresh and long lasting but clean and free contamination. Rising concerns over their nutritional intake are leading to a rising in the manufacturing of a variety of pet food and boosting demand for advanced material for pet food packaging. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Pet Food Packaging Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Pet Food Packaging Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Pet Food Packaging Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Pet Food Packaging Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Pet Food Packaging Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Packaging Holds the Largest Share

– Plastic is one of the most widely used materials for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and others are used extensively in pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost-efficient, temperature resistance, and durable packaging options.

– Further, plastics pouch demand will be bolstered by features that are inherently convenient for consumers, including zippered closure mechanisms and lightweight, as well as by reduced transportation costs due to their lightweight. Pouch growth will be strong in both dry and wet pet food.

– Additionally, the plastics tubs and cups will continue to supplant other packaging containers in wet food, growing in popularity due to peelable lids that are easier to open. In addition, the ability to package tubs and cups in multipacks for ease of handling will bolster growth.

– Moreover, in the United States, pet food expenditure is increasing because of the widespread demand for pet ownership. Advances in technology are making boarding, grooming, and training facilities more easily accessible to the owners. The United States is a pioneer in this market with increasing expenditures thereby driving the plastics pet food packaging market in the country.

United States to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market.

– Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market.

– Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay for more value-added products and resulting in a decline of economy pet food with people moving towards branded product offerings.

– According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet.

– Moreover, with the increasing penetration of e-commerce coupled with internet retailing is creating a market for pet stores to create Omni channels to grow. Thus all the reason is expected to be instrumental in driving the pet food packaging market in North America.

Target Audience of Pet Food Packaging Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Pet Food Packaging Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Pet Food Packaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Pet Food Packaging market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Pet Food Packaging market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Pet Food Packaging market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Pet Food Packaging market studied.

Detailed TOC of Pet Food Packaging Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Demand for Premium and Branded Products

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Maintaining Pet’s Health

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Regulations

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Other Material Types

5.2 By Type of Packaging

5.2.1 Rigid

5.2.1.1 Cartons

5.2.1.2 Boxes

5.2.1.3 Bottles

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Flexible

5.2.2.1 Pouch

5.2.2.2 Bag

5.2.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 American Packaging Corporation

6.1.3 Ampac Packaging

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 Bemis Company

6.1.6 Coveris Holdings

6.1.7 Crown Holdings

6.1.8 MeadWestvaco Corporation

6.1.9 Mondi Group

6.1.10 Sonoco Products

6.1.11 Silgan Holdings

6.1.12 Berry Plastics

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

