Personal Care Packaging Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Personal care packaging plays an important role in product marketing as it adds to the visual appeal and displays relevant information regarding the product. The report studies the primary materials like plastic, paper, etc and packaging is done for various products such as cosmetics, shampoos,etc, where rigid plastics is dominating the market due to its cheap price, non-corrosive and light weight properties.

Key Market Trends:

Skin Care to Boost the Rapid Market Growth

– Skincare packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes are propelling cosmetics sales. Skincare packaging help customers understand the product, its contents, and difference from competitor products.

– The personal care market is led by skin care, due to an increase in demand for anti-acne products, body moisturizers & lotions, and anti-aging products. Skin products and other styling products provide UV protection, which is increasing consciousness about anti-aging products further.

– Further, technological encroachments such as airless skincare packaging and 3-D printing technology are driving the global skincare packaging sales. Advanced and most trending printing technologies such as hot-stamp foil printing and flexo-offset printing are enabling manufacturers to offer innovative and eye-catching skincare packaging for their cosmetic brands, which in overall is growing the market of personal care packaging market.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is growing in the market due to the aging population, pollution and new product innovations. Due to increasing disposable income and concern for a healthier lifestyle, consumers have become more demanding than ever before.

– In the United States, high-income levels, along with political and economic stability are driving the demand for packaging solutions in the country. The higher disposable income and penetration of technology are expected to drive the demand for personal care packaging products in the country.

– Due to shifting brand loyalties and innovative technologies, manufacturers have also started to differentiate their products and expand their offerings to enhance the consumer experience, by which there will be high penetration of growth for personal care packaging market.

Detailed TOC of Personal Care Packaging Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Personal Care Products With Growing Disposable Income

4.3.2 Growing Focus on Innovative and Attractive Packaging

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs of R&D and Manufacturing of New Packaging Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Primary Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Baby Care

5.2.2 Oral Care

5.2.3 Skin Care

5.2.4 Hair Care

5.2.5 Fragrances

5.2.6 Bath and Shower

5.2.7 Sun Care

5.2.8 Other Product Types

5.3 By Packaging Type

5.3.1 Bottles

5.3.2 Cans

5.3.3 Tubes

5.3.4 Pouches

5.3.5 Jars

5.3.6 Other Packaging Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Mexico

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Brazil

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 UAE

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 RPC Group PLC

6.1.3 AptarGroup Inc.

6.1.4 Cosmopak Ltd.

6.1.5 Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd.

6.1.6 Albea S.A.

6.1.7 DS Smith PLC

6.1.8 Gerresheimer AG

6.1.9 Raepak Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

