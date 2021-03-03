Peas Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Peas Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

The global pea production is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Pea cultivation is suitable to the cold climatic regions such as North America and Europe where various commercial varieties of peas such as dry peas, yellow, green, maple, green marrowfat, and Austrian winter peas are grown. Dry peas are ranked fourth in terms of world production of legumes below soybeans, peanuts, and dry beans. Yellow peas and green peas are the commercially grown varieties, with yellow peas dominating the global production.The increasing world population, mainly in the developing regions, is continuously driving the consumption demand for dry peas which also acts as a major driving force behind the growth of the peas market. Peas Market Covers Manufacturers:

Scope of the Report:

Peas are the fourth-most important legume crop, following soybean, groundnut, and beans. These are cool season crops with numerous usages for food and animal feed.Pea varieties include garden peas (fresh and green peas), field peas (dried peas), and pea varieties grown primarily as forage crops. Pea crop is a grain legume which produces high protein feed for animals, as well as human nutrition.Peas are a rich source of proteins, amino acids, and sugars. Also, they are fairly low in calories and contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Plant Protein Pea Protein Ingredients is driving the market

Pea proteins extracted from yellow peas dominate the global food industry. It is added to veggie burgers, energy bars, and popcorn to milk, yogurt, and ice cream. Even in some cases, pea protein is replacing soy protein isolates in processed foods.The increasingly fitness-conscious population and a gradual shift to vegan protein diets from consuming meat products are the factors driving the demand for peas in the market. Owing to their high nutritional qualities and increased western influence, pea proteins have gained popularity even in the developing countries.

North America dominates the market

Minnesota is the largest pea-producing state in the United States. Other green pea-producing states following Minnesota are Washington, New York, Wisconsin, and Oregon. However, Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho are the major dry pea production states.In 2017, dry peas were greatly affected by extreme drought conditions in the northern plains of the country. More than 75% of the total US dry pea production is exported to India, China, and Spain for food and feed processing.US, Canada, and France are the top exporters of peas worldwide; Canada leads the global export market with a share of 50.8%

