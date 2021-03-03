Particle Board Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Particle Board Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Particle Board market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Particle Board Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Particle Board Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Particle Board Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Particle Board Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Particle Board Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Furniture Industry

– Owing to the change in lifestyle of today’s population, preference for furniture style has changed drastically during the past years. Contemporary furniture consists of features, such as simple lines, square edged chairs, and different combination of colors.

– Owing to its high temperature, fire, and moisture resistance, usage of these boards in the furniture industry is rapidly increasing. Besides that, the furniture made from particle board also impart properties, such as lightweight and high strength to weight ratio.

– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels across the world, the demand for furniture, such as chairs, table, bed, sofa, shelves, and cupboard, has been increasing significantly.

– In the furniture industry, concepts related to interiors of homes, offices, and flats are changing, continuously. This is driving innovation and development, primarily, in terms of, designs, size, and colors. This is expected to augment the production volume of furniture across the world.

– Countries including China, United States and Germany account for the largest markets in furniture industry. China is the dominant exporter of wood furniture to the EU.

– Indonesia is one of the world’s leading furniture’s manufacturers. Indonesia’s furniture industry maintained a positive growth in the year 2017. According to the Association of Indonesian Furniture and handicraft Industries, value of Indonesian furniture exports in the year 2017 was USD 1,627 million.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region to witness the robust growth in the particle board market, owing to the increasing construction and furniture industry in countries like China.

– China is the largest market-base in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to its ever-increasing population, rising income and rapid urbanization. It is also one of the major manufacturing hubs for almost every industries. Hence, the infrastructure development in the country will see a continuous rise.

– In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– China is one of the largest furniture exporters in the world along with Italy. Wood furniture manufacturing makes up the largest proportion of the Chinese furniture manufacturing sector, contributing more than 50% of total furniture manufacturing revenue.

– China is the second-largest packaging market in the world. Fueled by the rapid growth in domestic consumption and consistent growth in GDP, the Chinese packaging industry has grown steadily and achieved rapid growth in its key categories.

– China has replaced Japan in terms of market size and is expected to surpass the US by 2020. The Chinese packaging industry’s key end-user markets, including retail and food & beverages, and the rapid development of e-commerce, due to increasing purchasing power, are poised for impressive growth in the forecast period.

– All these factors are augmenting the growth for particle board market in Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Particle Board Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand for Particle Boards for Furniture

4.1.2 Easy Availability of Raw-materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat of Medium Density Fiberboard as a Substitute

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Wood

5.1.1.1 Sawdust

5.1.1.2 Shavings

5.1.1.3 Flakes

5.1.1.4 Chips

5.1.2 Bagasse

5.1.3 Other Raw Materials

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Furniture

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Kastamonu Entegre

6.4.2 Norbord Inc.

6.4.3 Roseburg Forest Products Company, Inc.

6.4.4 Boise Cascade

6.4.5 Columbia Forest Products

6.4.6 Kronoplus Limited

6.4.7 Wanhua Ecoboard Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Century Ply

6.4.9 Peter Benson (Plywood) Limited

6.4.10 Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA

6.4.11 Georgia-Pacific Building Products

6.4.12 Egger Group

6.4.13 Associate Decor Limited

6.4.14 D&R Henderson Pty Ltd

6.4.15 Krifor Industries

6.4.16 Sahachai Particle Board Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Siam Riso Wood Products

6.4.18 Sierra Pine

6.4.19 Timber Products Company

6.4.20 Uniboard

6.4.21 UPM-Kymmene Oyj

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of New Methods to Manufacture Particle Boards

