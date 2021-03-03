Paraxylene (PX) Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Paraxylene (PX) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Paraxylene (PX) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Paraxylene (PX) Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Paraxylene (PX) Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Paraxylene (PX) Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Paraxylene (PX) Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Paraxylene (PX) Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Application

– PTA is an organic compound that is made by causing a reaction between secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid. PTA has a form of white crystalline powder that looks like sugar. It is quite inert, and is thus difficult to dissolve in water or other liquids.

– PTA is majorly used for the production of polyester, such as polyester films, PET bottles, and furniture, and is further used in making high-performance plastics, such as polybutyl terephthalate (PBT) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

– With increasing production in industries, such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics, and construction, the demand for plastics, such as PET, PBT, etc., is also increasing. This, in turn, is leading to increased demand for such high-performance plastics, which is likely to increase their production. Thus, as PTA is used in the production of such plastics, the demand for PTA is also expected to increase with production of such plastics.

– Additionally, the plastics industry, at present, is focusing on manufacturing plastics made from bio-made materials, owing to the increasing detrimental effects of plastic on the environment. The emerging market for bio plastics is expected to drive the market of PTA as well.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China has emerged as one of the biggest production houses in the world today, and is also the largest manufacturer and consumer of paraxylene, at present. Growing demand for PET in China is ramping up the PET value chain, which in turn, is rapidly driving the market for paraxylene in the country. In 2018, China accounted for around 32% of the global PET production capacity, and is been adding capacities continuously, through the years, owing to the growing demand of PET from the packaging and textile industries. Such factors are increasing the demand for PTA that is used as a precursor for PET resin production, which in turn, is driving up the consumption of paraxylene continuously. Through 2018 and 2019, around 14 to 15 million metric ton new paraxylene production capacity is expected to be added in Asia, with the majority in China, annually. Owing to such factors, the consumption of paraxylene is expected to rise in China through the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Paraxylene (PX) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.1.2 Increase in PET Collection and Recycling Rates in Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Use of Plastic-free Products

4.2.2 Increase in PET Collection and Recycling Rates in Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Supply Scenario

4.10 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

5.1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Plastics

5.2.2 Textile

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pertamina

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical

6.4.5 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

6.4.6 Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited (FREP)

6.4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.8 Dalian Fujia Dahua Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

6.4.11 NPC Iran

6.4.12 Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

6.4.13 Sinopec

6.4.14 Toray Industries

6.4.15 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)

6.4.16 S.K. Innovation Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.18 Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.19 S-Oil Corporation

6.4.20 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation in the Use of Bio-based Paraxylene in Bioplastic PET Bottles (Bio-PET) and Other Bioplastic Products

