Oxygen Scavengers Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Oxygen Scavengers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverage Industry to Dominate the Market

– Food & beverage industry accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

– Oxygen scavengers are used to extend the shelf life and maintain the natural efficacy of food products. They protect food products against oxygen degradation, thus, increasing the shelf life, customer acceptability, and safety of the food products.

– The use of oxygen scavengers in packaging eliminates the need for preservatives, thereby improving the quality of product offered to the consumer.

– In developing countries like India and China, the demand for packaged processed, and ready-to-eat food is growing at a high rate owing to urbanisation and changing life style.

– Hence, food & beverage industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-pacific oxygen scavengers market is witnessing a strong growth owing to the incresing demand from countries like India and China.

– The Chinese food and beverage industry is enormous and plays an important role in the country’s economy. The food and beverage industry is expected to register continuous growth, due to the increasing number of middle-class population, with more purchase power, as well as growing attention on food safety and food quality.

– China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced worldwide. With increasing demand for various chemicals worldwide, the demand for oxygen scavengers from this sector is projected to grow over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the consumption of oxygen scavengers is high in oil and gas, and the downstream production has increased in the country, further increasing the production capacities of petrochemicals, thus augmenting the consumption of oxygen scavengers in the country.

– India is the second largest producer of food in the world, and one of the major consumers of packaged food and beverages.With the increasing population and rising demand for packaged foods, the demand for flexible packaging, thus boosting the demand for oxygen scavengers.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific to witness the highst growth rate during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

