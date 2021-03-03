Microfluidic Devices Market Segmentation, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global microfluidic devices market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other microfluidic devices market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned companies operating in the global microfluidic devices market. They are as follows:

uFluidix

Perkin Elmer

Fluidigm

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

Micronit

BioFluidix GmbH‎

Fluigent

ALine, Inc.

Philips

Other prominent players

The global microfluidic devices market is expected to gain impetus from increasing technological advancements in the biotechnology domain. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, PDMS and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period

Schott AG Acquires MINIFAB to Develop Top-quality Polymer and Glass Solutions

Schott AG, a company specializing in the production of glass and glass-ceramics, based in Germany, declared that it has completed its acquisition of MINIFAB PTY Ltd., a provider of custom-designed and manufactured microfluidic and medical devices, based in Australia in June 2019. This strategic collaboration will enable both companies to upgrade their portfolios in the diagnostics market. They will be able to provide the products to their existing consumers as well as serve new consumers effectively in the upcoming years by developing centers of excellence for glass in Germany and polymer in Australia. MINIFAB is an expert in business development.

Regional Analysis for Microfluidic Devices Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Microfluidic Devices Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Microfluidic Devices Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Microfluidic Devices Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

