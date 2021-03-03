Orthodontic Supplies Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Orthodontic Supplies Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Orthodontics is a field of dentistry which involves the correction of the improper jaws and teeth to improve the appearance and function of the teeth and jaws. It can also help to take long term health of the teeth, gums, and jaw joins by spreading the biting pressure over the teeth. Earlier orthodontic treatment was associated with teens and children but now many adults are also seeking orthodontic treatment to correct the oral problems in order to enhance the oral health and appearance.

Brackets holds the leading position in the orthodontic supplies market

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product and patient. Product type is further divided into a fixed type and removable type. Fixed type is again segmented as brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and others.

Brackets are dominating the orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period. Brackets are mostly preferred by orthodontists and are largely adopted owing to their comfort and convenience, which is propelling the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the rising reimbursement policies and healthcare insurance related to the oral treatments will further boost the growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market. Moreover, treatment with brackets is usually less time consuming and the growing prevalence of malocclusion cases and chronic orthodontic disorders will escalate the market growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market globally.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America has the largest market share, with the United States being the larger contributor when compared to Canada. The North American orthodontic supplies market is mainly due to the high prevalence of dental disorders, along with the increasing urge in people to look better, aesthetically. The factor in this region driving the market are growing population, rising interest for dental aesthetic procedures among people, increment in legislative use on oral social insurance crosswise over North America, and the high reimbursement policies when compared to other regions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the most noteworthy CAGR, inferable from the rising geriatric populace, high technological advancements, and growing medical tourism in nations like South Korea, India, and China.

Detailed TOC of Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Prevalence for Orthodontic Conditions

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 High DMFT Index in Developing Countries

4.2.4 Increased Awareness for Orthodontic Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications During and After Such Procedures

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Fixed Type

5.1.1.1 Brackets

5.1.1.2 Archwires

5.1.1.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.1.4 Ligatures

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Removable Type

5.2 Patient

5.2.1 Adults

5.2.2 Children and Teenagers

5.2.3 Others

5.2.4 Hospitals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Unitek Corp.

6.1.2 Align Technology Inc.

6.1.3 American Orthodontics

6.1.4 BioMers Pte Ltd

6.1.5 DB Orthodontics Ltd

6.1.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.1.7 G&H Orthodontics Inc.

6.1.8 Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd

6.1.9 Ormco Corp.

6.1.10 Ortho Organizers Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

