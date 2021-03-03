Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Soaring Demand from the Construction Industry

Wood-based panels are crucial to the construction industry, providing high structural durability to roofs and floors, walls, beams, doors, staircase, etc. In OSB panels, they produce a stronger and stiffer panel than other products used in similar types of construction projects. The material eliminates rings and knots, which makes it more uniform. Its structure provides OSB a great deal of strength, alowing to be used in a broad range of applications, particularly for load-bearing applications.

The building and construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and the South American regions, which is expected to drive the use of OSB, thus minimizing infrastructure failures.

Oriented strand boards are a cost-effective alternative for home construction. As per the National Association of Certified Home Inspectors (NACHI), OSB costs USD 700 less than plywood for a typical 2400-square foot home.

Tiles, plywood, and wooden boards are considered as relatively more expensive than OSB, when it comes to flooring. OSB floors are more suitable than hardwood, as it adds a more natural and decorative effect to the home interior design. Furthermore, the total cost of flooring the entire area with hardwood is quite high.

The United States to Dominate the Market

The US office space market witnessed slight reduction in growth in 2017, as it experienced a slowdown in tenant expansions, while the overall supply growth remained at about the same level as in 2016. In 2017, an increase of 21 million square feet of office space has been witnessed. This level of “net absorption” is understood to be the lowest since 2012, and is down from 29 million square feet increase from 2016. The usage of OSB in packaging application is on the rise, owing to the growing number of millennial and increasing purchasing power among them. However, packaging application accounts for a small portion in the OSB market. Additionally, the United States is the largest exporter and importer of goods and services, and hugely relies on wood packaging for proper protection of these goods, which is increasing the demand for OSB for packaging in the country.

