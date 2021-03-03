Duodenoscopes Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Duodenoscopes Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Duodenoscopes industry. The Duodenoscopes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Duodenoscopes:

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts. Duodenoscopes Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Olympus

Fujifilm

Hoya (Pentax)

The classification of Duodenoscope includes Fiber Duodenoscope and Electronic Duodenoscope. The proportion of Electronic Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 86.3%, and the proportion of Fiber Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 13.7%. Electronic duodenoscope is the development trend in the future. Electronic Duodenoscope used for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), etc. Imaging is clearer than fiber duodenoscope.

Duodenoscope is application in Diagnostic and Therapeutic. The most of Duodenoscope is used in Diagnostic, and the market share in 2016 is about 69%.

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts. In the United States, duodenoscopes are used in more than 500,000 ERCP procedures each year.

Duodenoscopes are complex instruments that contain many small working parts. If not thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, tissue or fluid from one patient can remain in a duodenoscope when it is used on a subsequent patient. In rare cases, this can lead to patient-to-patient infection.

Market competition is not intense. Olympus is the leader of this industry. Olympus controls 85% of the US market for duodenoscope. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Duodenoscope industry will be more and more popular in the future.

This report focuses on the Duodenoscopes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Fiber Duodenoscope

Electronic Duodenoscope Market Segment by Application:

Diagnostic