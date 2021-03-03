High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment:

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4Â°C) during processing and distribution. High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

FresherTech

Pengneng Machinery

Stansted Fluid Power

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The worldwide market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million USD in 2024, from 490 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

ï¼œ50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

ï¼ž400L Market Segment by Application:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology