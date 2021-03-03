Aerospace Fasteners Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Aerospace Fasteners Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Aerospace Fasteners industry. The Aerospace Fasteners market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aerospace Fasteners:

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.

Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.

Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

The aerospace fasteners report focus on the fasteners market in the aerospace industry.

Aerospace Fasteners Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

PCC

Alcoa

LISI Aerospace

NAFCO

Trimas

MS Aerospace

In the last several years, Global market of Aerospace Fasteners developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7%. In 2016, Global revenue of Aerospace Fasteners is nearly 5 B USD; the actual production is about 590 K MT.

The Global average price of Aerospace Fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 9100 USD/ MT in 2012 to 8600 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Aerospace Fasteners includes Threaded Fasteners and Non-Threaded Fasteners. The proportion of Threaded Fasteners in 2016 is about 79%, and the proportion of Non-Threaded Fasteners in 2016 is about 21%.

This report focuses on the Aerospace Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners Market Segment by Application:

Civil