Tourniquet Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

"Tourniquet Market" forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tourniquet industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Tourniquet market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Tourniquet:

A tourniquet is a constricting or compressing device, specifically a bandage, used to control venous and arterial circulation to an extremity for a period of time. Pressure is applied circumferentially upon the skin and underlying tissues of a limb; this pressure is transferred to the walls of vessels, causing them to become temporarily occluded. It is generally used as a tool for a medical professional in applications such as cannulation or to stem the flow of traumatic bleeding. Tourniquet Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

In the last several years, global market of Tourniquet developed with the production growth rate of 2%. In 2015, global capacity of Tourniquet was more than 9800 M Pieces.

North America is the largest supplier and consumer of Tourniquet with a production market share of 35% and a consumption market share of 35%.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 24% and a consumption market share of 27%.

There are many manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven, Limited by medical level and the demand of Tourniquet.

The worldwide market for Tourniquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 990 million USD in 2024, from 840 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tourniquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Latex Tourniquet

TPE Tourniquet

Other Market Segment by Application:

General Medical tourniquets