Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

About Colloids (Blood Plasma):

Colloids (blood plasma) are the substances of expanding the circulating blood volume, which mainly contain albumin type, gelatin type, dextran type and hydroxyethyl starch type.

Colloids (Blood Plasma) can be applied for extensive burns, massive blood or plasma loss and hypovolemic shock. In this report, we calculate colloids (blood plasma) preparations, which is produced by albumin, gelatin, dextran and hydroxyethyl starch.

The global colloids (blood plasma) industry is mature. The production of Human Albumin increase from 544.08 MT in 2010 to 805.38 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 9.60 %. The production of synthetic colloids increase from 42.03 Million Units in 2010 to 53.43 Million Units in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.42 %.

The production growth rate of hydroxyethyl starch colloid reduced obviously because Europe and USA banned the usage of HES solutions in patients with sepsis. At the same time, this stimulated the increase of growth rate in albumin colloids.

The manufacturers and consumers of natural colloids and synthetic colloids are both concentrated in North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest manufacturer and consumer in natural colloids , however Europe occupies the largest share in the global synthetic market.

This report focuses on the Colloids (Blood Plasma) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Natural Type Colloids (Blood Plasma)

Synthetic Type Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market Segment by Application:

Extensive Burns

Massive Blood or Plasma Loss

Hypovolemic Shock