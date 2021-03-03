Categories
Safety Prefilled Syringes Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Safety Prefilled Syringes

Safety Prefilled Syringes Market" forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Safety Prefilled Syringes industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Safety Prefilled Syringes market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Safety Prefilled Syringes:

  • Prefilled syringes are pharmaceutical product which is used to deliver parenteral medications. A prefilled syringe is a single dose packet of parental drug to which a needle has been fixed by a manufacturer. Pre filled syringes are ready to use disposable syringes contains premeasured dosage, reduce dosing errors and increase patient compliance, dosing accuracy, convenience, and safety; enhance patient quality of life; and reduce patient time in the clinic.

    Safety Prefilled Syringes Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BD
  • Gerresheimer
  • Schott
  • Treumo
  • Nipro
  • Medtronic
  • Stevanato (Ompi)
  • Retractable Technologies
  • GlobeÂ MedicalÂ Tech

    Scope of Report:

  • Auto-retractable safety syringe is application in subcutaneous (Sub-Q) and intramuscular (IM) and intravenous (IV). The most proportion of Safety Prefilled Syringe is used in intramuscular (IM), and the market share in 2016 is about 79%.
  • Market competition is intense. BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Treumo, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The clear market leader is BD, which holds a 60% market share and has provided its saft pre-fillable syringes to over 200 pharmaceutical companies. In second place is Gerresheimer with a 20% market share, while Schott and Nipro also have a strong presence in the market.
  • The worldwide market for Safety Prefilled Syringes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 5470 million USD in 2024, from 3530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Safety Prefilled Syringes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Glass Based
  • Plastic Based

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)
  • Intramuscular (IM)
  • Intravenous (IV)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Safety Prefilled Syringes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Safety Prefilled Syringes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Safety Prefilled Syringes in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Safety Prefilled Syringes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Safety Prefilled Syringes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Safety Prefilled Syringes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Safety Prefilled Syringes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

